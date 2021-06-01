RICHLANDS, Va. — In the Richlands football team’s plus-one game at Ridgeview High School in Dickenson County this past April, longtime Blue Tornado assistant football coach Jeff Tarter took a last-minute “battlefield promotion” as acting head coach and led the team to a 38-34 near-upset of the Wolfpack that lent a more upbeat ending to one of the program’s more difficult seasons in recent memory.
Tarter, a special teams coach with 37 years football coaching experience, said he didn’t think he was auditioning for the head coaching spot at the time. In fact, he intended to step away from coaching at the end of the 2020-21 school year. In hindsight, the Ridgeview game still apparently changed his career plans.
Richlands High School Principal Kim Ringstaff talked Tarter into taking the reins as interim head coach for the Ridgeview game. New Richlands High School Principal Rick Vencill, who is transitioning to the office in the wake of Ringstaff’s impending retirement, convinced Tarter to accept the Blue Tornado football head coaching post on a more permanent basis.
“When (Vencill) was chosen to be our new principal, he started talking to me about doing it. He wanted a smooth transition from what we had last year to this year. He liked the way things went at Ridgeview. He more or less said, ‘You’ve been there the longest. You know what we need to do.’ Other people were talking to me trying to get me to do it,” said Tarter, who up until last week still felt inclined to stick with his plans to get out of coaching.
The scale tipper occurred after his youngest son, Bo Tarter, completed his visit to the Louisville campus in connection with a Division I preferred walk-on offer as a deep snapper. The youngster confirmed he wanted to play his college football at Virginia-Wise.
“It’s going to be a lot easier for me to go see him play on Saturdays,” Tarter said. “He got the National ROTC Scholarship, which is paying for all four years of his college education. That was the easiest way for a program to get a long snapper.”
Tarter replaces Thad Wells, who was hired in spring of 2020 to replace veteran Blue Tornado head coach Greg Mance, who resigned to take a coaching post at Loris High School in Myrtle Beach, S.C. Wells, a Richlands player alumnus, had led Blacksburg High School to a VHSL Class 3 state football title a couple of years previous to becoming a candidate for the Richlands post. His tenure at his high school alma mater, however, was beset by bad luck from the beginning as the COVID-19 pandemic complicated his pre-season plans.
The subsequent postponement of the 2020 fall football season and the VHSL’s creation of an unprecedented ‘spring football season’ beginning in the wintery months of 2021 didn’t make Wells’ job any easier. The Blue Tornado finished 3-4 overall, the regular season ending with a 42-0 thrashing at the hands of Radford. Having failed to make the limited Spring 2021 playoffs, Richlands scheduled a plus-one game with Ridgeview on April 10.
In a totally surprising development, Wells tendered his resignation on April 9 after having received an offer to join the University of Virginia coaching staff under Bronco Mendenhall. Upon accepting the job, he was expected to report to work in Charlottesville, Va. on Monday. Wells was not to be with the team in Ridgeview on Saturday.
Tarter’s official promotion to interim head coach occurred three hours after football practice on Friday. Tarter and the entire staff were in a bit of a bind. The Saturday debut didn’t go smoothly at first, but when things got better, they got better in a hurry.
Tarter, who had served as one of Wells’ high school coaches and mentors at Richlands during Mance’s long successful run with the program, said he did not fault Wells for his inconvenient resignation at the time, given the extraordinary circumstances of the opportunity he received.
The Blue Tornado returns a lot of veterans from the 2021 spring season and Tarter anticipates retaining ideas from both Mance and Wells in his new program. He hopes to have a staff put together by next week. Some of his veteran colleagues had also decided to get out of coaching, but Tarter would like to keep as many of the staffers as he can who coached with him at Ridgeview to return.
“In fact, I’ve tried to get the whole staff back together that was at Ridgeview. I thought we worked well together. We made good adjustments. I feel like this will work. I’ve talked to most of them. Some of them have some plans. But this would be a smooth transition if I could get them all back,” Tarter said.
A meet and greet session with Tarter has been scheduled for 9 a.m. today at the Richlands High School auditorium.
— Contact sports@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.