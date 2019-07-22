MONDAY’S RAINOUTS
Monday’s game between the Princeton Rays and the Greeneville Reds at Hunnicutt Field and the Bluefield Blue Jays and Elizabethton Twins were both called due to inclement weather. The Rays will make their game up in a doubleheader in Greeneville on Aug. 23. There was no word on a make-up date for the Bluefield Jays.
APPALACHIAN LEAGUE GAMES
Tuesday, July 23
Princeton at Elizabethton, 6:30 p.m.
Pulaski at Bluefield, 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, July 24
Princeton at Elizabethton, 6:30 p.m.
Pulaski at Bluefield, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, July 25
Princeton at Elizabethton, 6:30 p.m.
Pulaski at Bluefield, 6:30 p.m.
