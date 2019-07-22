Appalachian League...

Appalachian League 

MONDAY’S RAINOUTS

Monday’s game between the Princeton Rays and the Greeneville Reds at Hunnicutt Field and the Bluefield Blue Jays  and Elizabethton Twins were both called due to inclement weather.  The Rays will make their game up in a doubleheader in Greeneville on Aug. 23. There was no word on a make-up date for the Bluefield Jays. 

APPALACHIAN LEAGUE GAMES

Tuesday, July 23

Princeton at Elizabethton, 6:30 p.m.

Pulaski at Bluefield, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, July 24

Princeton at Elizabethton, 6:30 p.m.

Pulaski at Bluefield, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, July 25

Princeton at Elizabethton, 6:30 p.m.

Pulaski at Bluefield, 6:30 p.m.

 

 

