CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — The Appalachian League announced Wednesday that 13 people have been elected to the Appalachian League Hall of Fame including former Princeton Rays General Manager Jim Holland and George McGonagle who is President of the Bluefield Blue Jays.
The selections were done through a Special Election that was held at the League’s Fall Meeting last month to bring the total to 20 members of the Appalachian League Hall of Fame.
Joining Holland and McGonagle in being selected are Lee Landers, Ray Smith, Randy Boyd, Boyce Cox, Chauncey DeVault, Bobby Floyd, David Hagan, Bill Halstead, Andruw Jones, Scott Niswonger and Miles Wolff.
McGonagle has been with the Bluefield Blue Jays since 1951 and the President of the club since 1988 along with General Manager from 1995 to 2007. He has been names the Appalachian League Executive of the Year
three times and was named the ‘King of Baseball’ in 2012 at the annual baseball Winter Meetings for his long-time work in professional baseball.
Holland spent 24 years as the General Manager of the Princeton Rays culminating in 2015. During his time he was named the Appalachian League Executive of the Year in 1993 and guiding the P-Rays to the Award of Promotional Excellence five times. Holland also created the Mercer Cup in 1992 which is awarded to the winner of the Princeton-Bluefield regular season series.
