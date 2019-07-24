BLUEFIELD — Coming out of high school Angel Camacho only had one Division I school offering him a scholarship to play baseball.
Four years later, Camacho is a professional baseball player working toward the dream of playing in the major leagues.
The first step to achieve that dream is with the Bluefield Blue Jays, the rookie level affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays.
“I am in pro ball playing every day and its a super grind, it’s so difficult but I feel like as the days have going you adapt to it, you keep getting better and you adjust to it,” Camacho said.
The level of the pitching Camacho is facing in the Appalachian League is much higher than anything he has seen before.
“These guys are nasty, it’s as simple as that,” Camacho said.
With a batting average of .291 and 17 RBIs in 22 games it would seem that Camacho has adjusted pretty well. He has has struck out 25 times while only walking eight times.
“I feel like I’m still punching out at a ridiculous rate but it’s just a matter of adjusting. It is just a matter of keeping yourself calm and making sure you see pitches,” Camacho said.
Every game is showing Camacho what he needs to get better at to succeed and how to deal with the ups and downs that every professional baseball player experiences.
“I started out pretty good, dipped a little bit and then kind of made my adjustments. Just continue to adjust, continue to get better everyday is the biggest thing,” Camacho said.
Camacho’s leg kick while batting helps him with his timing but can also cause problems if it is too slow or fast causing him to be off balance.
When the leg kick on time Camacho can drive the ball but it takes some time learning how to adjust it for each pitcher as they are much better than college hurlers.
“When his leg kick is on time he can recognize the pitches better and he can be good on fastballs and he can also hammer and kill some breaking balls too when that leg kick is on time,” Bluefield Blue Jays manager Luis Hurtado.
Camacho has four doubles and three home runs this season while adjusting to professional pitching.
The Jays have a number of players that play the corner infield sports and all of them have been hitting well. Hurtado is having to move them around the different sports so that all of them can get consistent playing time.
“There’s a lot of really versatile guys and its just trying to learn as much as you can, learn as many different positions and just try to find your way in the lineup every day,” Camacho.
He has only played third base for the Jays so far with four errors in 52 chances but has past experience playing first and as the designated hitter.
The Florida native went to college at Jacksonville University for four years and then was drafted in the eighth round of the 2019 MLB Draft by the Toronto Blue Jays.
He was a starter for most of his college career as a first and third baseman. He hit 21 home runs in his career and had 153 runs batted in.
His senior season he had a .317 batting average with ten home runs, 41 RBIs and more walks than strikeouts.
Coming to West Virginia from the beaches of Florida has been an adjustment for Camacho, but he is enjoying the new environment.
“It’s definitely cool getting to live in the middle of the mountains, getting to live in such a different area than what I’m accustomed to. It is definitely different but I feel like it’s almost starting to feel like home,” Camacho said.
At 22, Camacho is one of the oldest players on the Bluefield team with a completely new group of teammates after college where he played with the same people as the roster changed once a year.
“You basically grow with the same group of guys, the same core guys and now its I feel like grandpa in the locker room,” Camacho said.
The Jays roster is ever-changing with players moving up and down from Class A along with reinforcements coming from the Gulf Coast League.
With his experience he is able to help his young teammates who are still really inexperienced and everything is new for them.
“Obviously its my first year of pro ball but I feel like I’ve played a lot of baseball in my life so just being able to help some of the younger guys out with some of the little things is nice,” Camacho said.
