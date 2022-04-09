LINDSIDE — Eli Allen could have scored many more than the 568 points that he contributed to the James Monroe Mavericks basketball team this season, but he was called upon to sacrifice opportunities for the good of the team.
That’s indicative of the unselfishness of the 6-foot-3 junior, said Mavericks head coach Matt Sauvage. That team spirit helped bring the first boys basketball state championship trophy to James Monroe last month.
“Eli doesn’t look at his own stats,” Sauvage said. “He looks at the team stats … which is nice to see. His focus is on what makes the team better. He knew, to reach our goals, he needed to get the team involved.”
Others besides Sauvage noticed Allen’s contributions, including the Daily Telegraph sports department, which has named him its 2021-22 Boys Basketball Player of the Year.
James Monroe rolled to a 28-0 record, with the asterisk of an early-season loss that was converted into a forfeit win. Their final victory was a 72-47 rout of Greater Beckley Christian to capture the Class A state title in Charleston on March 19.
Allen explained, “You can’t win with two guys scoring. Me and Shad (Sauvage) did score most of the points (this year), but none of this would have happened if Cameron (Thomas), Josh (Burks), Collin (Fox), the rest of our starters, hadn’t stepped up – because it’s a lot harder to guard five guys than it is just to guard two.
“I want to give everybody else confidence, that if I pass the ball to, say, Josh, I have confidence he’s going to knock that shot down, that just helps the whole team out.”
Allen said, “Without all of us, everybody on the team, all 13 players, none of this would have happened.”
In the state final, Allen broke a single-game Class A tournament record with 12 assists. He had 20 points and four steals in the wire-to-wire win.
He said that playing in the Charleston Coliseum is “very different. It feels like everybody in the whole world’s watching you. I mean, there’s a ton of people. It’s a huge, huge place to play at. … It’s definitely a great place to play, and a feeling I’ll never forget.”
The Mavericks got more confident as the tourney played out over the first two rounds, setting up a championship game in which “we lit it up,” Allen said. “That third game, we were definitely comfortable. We went in calm, cool, and we just knew what we had to do to go get the win.”
Allen was named captain of the 2022 Class A all-state first team selected by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association. It was the second straight year he made the first team all-state list.
As a junior, he already holds James Monroe individual records for assists (498), assists in a season (267), and steals in a season (85). No other male Maverick has ever had seven triple-doubles in a career, or an average better than Allen’s 9.54 assists per game.
It didn’t happen overnight. Starting his ninth-grade season as a varsity player in 2019, Allen said, “We were all real young. I think we had three or four freshmen playing varsity. I think we were 8-15 that year. We struggled; we were young, immature, our bodies didn’t grow.”
Allen said he grew four or five inches, to 6-foot-2, before the start of the 2020-21 campaign. He added, “And Josh grew, and Collin grew. That kind of flipped (our chances). That year, everybody started to know who James Monroe was.”
The Mavs went 17-0, then lost to Greater Beckley late in the regular season. Allen said, “We got a little ‘big-headed’ last year because, 17-0, we hadn’t seen that around here, in our community.”
Then came another loss to Greater Beckley, in the 2021 regional co-championship in Lindside, that ended the Mavericks’ season just short of a state tournament berth. It was a bitter homecourt defeat, but it taught a lesson and provided heaps of motivation.
Allen said, “Coming in this year, we knew we had to stay calm, and (realize) you can get beat, any night. … We took each game at a time. That was very big for us. (It didn’t) let us get ahead of ourselves.”
“That first loss (to Greater Beckley in December, later to be vacated by forfeit), that kind of motivated us, too, because we didn’t want to lose anymore. But it kind of took the pressure off of us … .”
“This year, we didn’t let the pressure get to us because we kind of knew what it did to us last year.” Allen said, “This year, our motivation was – of course, to win, but to not let what happened my sophomore year, happen this year.”
“That kind of fueled everybody. We all got in the weight room and just worked, to (create) what happened this year.”
The Mavericks also had players who meshed well, on and off the court.
“Me, Josh, Cameron and Collin, my sixth grade year, all played together,” Allen said. “We’ve been playing together for a long time. … The chemistry’s just built up. We just know each other very well. … It’s really a big part of why we won.”
This season, Allen made 221 field goals, canning 57% of his attempts. He was 112-for-152 from the free-throw line. He averaged 9.54 assists and 9.29 rebounds per game. On defense he grabbed 85 steals, had 77 deflections and blocked 32 shots.
Sauvage said, “Eli’s a special player. The good thing is, he’s humble about it.”
Allen was still in late elementary school when his dad Rodney enrolled him in a summer AAU basketball program.
Eli Allen said, “I think that’s when I really (found) that I just enjoyed playing. I didn’t have anything else, no worries in the world, just going out there and playing basketball. I just grew to love the game, more and more and more.”
“I had a bunch of coaches – Gary Crawford, Brian Chapman, from Shady (Spring),” Allen said. He recalled that his first coach was Brad Rose, “from the PikeView area, he and his boy Zach.”
“There’s been a ton of coaches, helping me along the way to get where I am right now.”
He also noted, “My family was there, 100 percent of the time. Always there, supporting me.”
His father Rodney was a gifted athlete at Peterstown High in the early 1990s, before a county school merger that formed James Monroe. Rodney Allen made a big splash as a football and baseball star, but he knew his hoops as well.
“He loved basketball when he was growing up,” Eli Allen said. “He knows a lot about the game. He always taught me, play good defense. Defense turns into offense. Get your players involved. Pass well.”
“When I was little, I was at a park. I wasn’t big enough to shoot. So (my dad and I) would always just work on passing. I guess might have got my passing skills from there … .”
“He’s been there the whole time, and he knows a lot about the game. He’s been there, every day, to push me.”
Eli Allen also emphasized the contributions of the James Monroe coaching staff, with assistants Corey Miller and Adam Dixon helping head coach Matt Sauvage.
Allen said, “I just can’t thank them enough, because without them, (the championship) isn’t possible.”
He said that Sauvage “deserves this more than anybody. He’s put in countless, countless hours for us. He’s stayed after (practice). He built a whole new locker room for us. … It’s very sweet.”
Fan support provided another uplifting element for Allen and his teammates.
“Before we went (to the state tournament), there was a ton of support in the community, for just making it,” Allen said. He recalled that students from James Monroe and the county’s two middle schools in Union and Peterstown lined up for the team’s pre-tournament “walk-out” in Lindside.
“That right there just meant a lot,” Allen said.
“Then, following up, they kept that support, all three (tournament) games,” he said. “Even on the way home, all of the community was there, the whole entire way.”
On the day after the tournament, a victory car parade snaked its way 25 miles from Monroe’s southwestern border at Peterstown to the county seat of Union.
Allen still has his senior year to look forward to.
Sauvage, his coach, said, “It might shock some people, but I see him next season being an even better player. He was one of the best players in the state this year, in my opinion, but he hasn’t reached his ceiling yet.”
“He’s a very coachable kid,” Sauvage said. “Whatever’s asked of him, he does. … I expect him to be stronger than ever, and with a drive to succeed. We’ll see where he leads us. It should be a fun year.”
Allen was asked this week if he has growth ahead as a basketball player.
“Of course,” he said. “LeBron James has stuff to work on. No matter who you are, you always have something to work on.”
With regard to the Mavericks’ basketball fortunes, Allen said, “We’re definitely not satisfied. We’ve won one, but the goal is to go back and do it again.
“The pressure’s going to be there, yeah, but at the same time, just go out there and play, and give it all you got, and if you leave everything on the floor, there’s nothing else you can do.”
