LINDSIDE — The No. 6 James Monroe volleyball team will open WVSSAC Class A state tournament play versus No. 3 Ritchie County in Game 4 of the Class A matches at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center today.
The winner of the JM-RC match will advance to face the winner of the No. 2 Buffalo-No. 7 Pendleton County opening match in today’s state semifinal.
In the opposite first round brackets, No. 4 Greenbriar West will open with No. 5 Moorefield and top-seeded Williamstown will open with No. 8 Tolsia. The respective winners will advance to play in Wednesday’s other state semifinal match.
The state championship match will be played on Thursday following the concusion of the Class AAA state title match, which is slated to begin at 11 a.m.
Moss heads All-SWD VB
MARION, Va. — Marion senior Ella Moss was named Southwest District Volleyball Player of the Year and Scarlet Hurricane head coach Amanda Hanshew was named SWD Coach of the Year in recent coaches balloting.
Joining Moss on the All-SWD first team lineup are teammates Aubree Whitt, Brooke Langston and Ezrah Pennington, Graham’s Sarah Jacobs, Richlands’ Annsley Trivette, Hannah Ward and Jillian Shreve and Virginia High’s Amelia McKenzie, Ellie Cobband Aidan James.
Second team selections include Graham’s Elise Jacobs and Lilly Gray, Marion’s Sophia Keheley and Kursten Thomas, Richlands’ Raegan Ryder and Abby Hughes, Tazewell’s Taryn Stiltner and Virginia High’s Myra Karuki and Charli Carpenter.
Looney led Grundy Girls XC in 1D meet
WISE, Va. — The Virginia 1A Region D meet was held at the Wise County Fairgrounds last Wednesday.
The Grundy Waverunners had a strong showing claiming the boys & girls individual championships, as well as winning the girls team trophy & taking the runner up spot for the boys.
Jessi Looney of Grundy won the girls 5k event with a personal best time of 20:28. She was followed by teammate Alexsis Porter who also ran a PR time, finishing in 21:32.
Grundy’s Kaleb Elswick edged out Derek Mitchell of Lebanon in a photo finish, claiming the boys individual trophy.
The Virginia 1A state meet will be Saturday November 12th at Green Hill Park in Salem Virginia.
Tigers girls soccer players honored in state, region
PRINCETON — Princeton High School volleyball standouts Casey Geso and Reagan Southers both received all state honorable mention status in recent West Virginia High School Soccer Coaches Association balloting.
Geso, a defender and Southers, a midfielder, both earned first team status in the WVHSSCAA Class AAA All-Region team.
Tigers’ All-Region second team honorees included Isabella Mullens, Riley Riggs, Abby Wood, Colby Bailey, Ben Carey, Parker Hopkins and Ty Thompson while Asia Collin earned honorable mention status.
