CHARLESTON — James Monroe’s long journey ended at their desired destination.
The Mavericks from Monroe County, running the floor with single-minded intensity, polished off an undefeated season — with an asterisk — on Saturday morning, claiming the Class A boys basketball title with a 72-47 victory over Greater Beckley Christian School at the Charleston Coliseum.
All year long, as the wins and the pressure built up, Mavericks head coach Matt Sauvage told his team to “enjoy the journey.” Once that path took them to the championship game, there was no turning back.
“These 13 young men are awesome,” Sauvage said. “I’m glad they got these memories for a lifetime. For these boys to buy into everything we put them through — the good, the bad, and the ugly — I love these young men.”
“The journey’s been great.”
The defense-first mentality of James Monroe (28-0) carried the day once again, in the fourth meeting of the season between the two small southern West Virginia schools.
Defensive rebounds accounted for 34 of the Mavericks’ 40 boards, and the Mavs pulled off six steals.
Shad Sauvage, senior guard for the Mavericks, led all scorers with 23 points. Teammate Eli Allen set a Class A single-game tournament record with 12 assists and chalked up 20 points and four steals as well. Collin Fox had 14 points and eight rebounds.
For the Crusaders of Greater Beckley (7-20), senior Kaden Smallwood scored 21 points to go with eight rebounds and two steals. Senior Sean-David Kadjo and junior Kendrick Wilson each had nine points and one steal.
The Mavericks shot 60 percent, making 30 of their 50 shots, including 10 from 3-point range. The Crusaders sank eight field goals in the first half and ended with a 25 percent field-goal accuracy rate.
Greater Beckley head coach Justin Arvon said, “It’s absolutely difficult to slow (James Monroe) down. Shad, specifically, from the perimeter absolutely lit it up today — and he was well guarded.”
“When kids get rolling like that, it’s hard to stop them,” the coach said. “We didn’t play well, but our effort was good until the end.”
Offering congratulations to James Monroe, Arvon said, “Great kids, great coaches. … They deserved it. They earned it.”
Now, about that asterisk.
Matt Sauvage acknowledged in his postgame remarks that the Crusaders had won the first matchup with his team, in mid-December. That win officially became a 1-0 loss when Greater Beckley Christian had to forfeit its early games because of using ineligible players.
Sauvage said, “We’re 28-0. We’ll take that. But we’ve had a lot of talk about an asterisk. … Yes, it is (an undefeated season) — with an asterisk.”
Arvon said about the Crusaders’ attempt to salvage their season, “Just being in this position is just a huge credit to them. They could have written it off, four weeks ago.”
He said their decision to play on, and then to bounce back after losing the sectional championship to the Mavs, was a tribute to his team’s “character, will, drive and dedication.”
From the start on Saturday, the Mavericks dominated play on both ends, taking an 8-2 lead in the first four minutes. Six of the Crusaders’ first nine possessions ended with defensive rebounds, spread among four different James Monroe athletes.
Smallwood hit a trey to trim the score to 8-5, but it was a brief bright spot for Greater Beckley.
The Mavs were 8-for-13 shooting in the first quarter, taking a 19-9 lead.
“We knew that was going to be a key to the game: how it started,” Matt Sauvage said. He said his team “came in loose, ready to play.”
“They (Greater Beckley) know our strengths and affinities,” the coach said. “There were very few things we changed. We just needed to execute.”
The Crusaders’ defense was on its heels a lot early.
“There were certain switches we wanted to happen on the offensive end,” Matt Sauvage said. “We were able to make those happen a good bit of the time … and run the offense we wanted to run.”
He said about his defensive strategy, “You’ve got to slow down their attack.”
After forging a 39-23 halftime margin, James Monroe opened the third period with a 10-2 run, starting with Allen’s steal and coast-to-coast bucket in transition.
The Mavs closed out the period with eight straight points to take a 29-point advantage into the final quarter. Those final eight minutes included several stretches of James Monroe’s outside weave offense to take time off the clock.
Smallwood came up limping after a turnover with 4:48 to go, and lay down beyond the endline, in apparent pain, as the action went down court. Matt Sauvage saw the injured player and called a timeout. Smallwood returned to the game for the final few minutes.
Smallwood and Kendrick Wilson were named to the Class A all-tournament team at the conclusion of the game. James Monroe was represented by Fox, Allen and Shad Sauvage. The Mavericks also took home the school spirit award.
Matt Sauvage said after the game, “These boys think they’re going to win, no matter what. They’ve got a little edge to them. Actually, a big edge to them.”
Arvon said about his players, “I couldn’t be more proud of them. (The game result) hurts me because I know how much it matters to them.”
James Monroe principal Angie Mann was watching the Mavericks’ postgame celebration in the cavernous arena, as players cut down the net, one strand at a time, and fans raised their cellphones to capture the moment in a photo or two.
“Coach Sauvage is Iike no other,” she said. “He’s so — all about not only basketball, but teaching these kids life lessons. and keeping them humble.
“Matt knows the game of basketball. He led them in the right direction. The kids respect him, and love him. and it all led to this.”
At Charleston Coliseum
GREATER BECKLEY (7-20)
Kendrick Wilson 3 2-2 9, Kaden Smallwood 8 3-5 21, Sean-David Kadjo 2 5-6 9, Michael Judy 2 0-0 6, John Rose 1 0-0 2, Avery Woodson 0 0-0 0, Landon Rose 0 0-0 0, Braylon Arvon 0 0-0 0, Kash Hendrix 0 0-0 0, Hunter Laxton 0 0-0 0, Aaron Hall 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 10-13 47.
JAMES MONROE (28-0)
Josh Burks 3 0-0 8, Shad Sauvage 9 0-0 23, Eli Allen 9 1-1 20, Collin Fox 6 0-0 14, Cameron Thomas 2 0-1 4, Haiden Huffman 1 0-0 2, Cooper Ridgeway 0 1-2 1, A.J. Walker 0 0-0 0, Ethan Ganoe 0 0-0 0, Jakobey Meadows 0 0-0 0, Owen Jackson 0 0-0 0. Totals 30 2-4 72.
Greater Beckley Christian……… 9 14 5 19 — 47
James Monroe ………… 19 20 18 15 — 72
3-point goals — GBC 5 (Wilson 1, Smallwood 2, Judy 2); JM 10 (Burks 2, Sauvage 5, Allen 1, Fox 2). Total fouls — GBC 6, JM 13. Fouled out — JM, Thomas. Technical fouls — none.
