LINDSIDE — The long-delayed first football game of the year for James Monroe High School was, as expected, a little disjointed around the edges, but the result left the Mavericks’ fans with a smile.
The Mavs scored on six of their 11 possessions and added another touchdown on an interception return for a 53-0 victory over the Montcalm Generals on Friday night in Lindside.
“It was pretty much what I expected,” said James Monroe head coach Chris Booth. “I thought we would beat them; I didn’t think we’d score 53 points.”
“We had good spots, and then we had spots where it was obvious, we’re young, we hadn’t been on the field in game situations in awhile.”
The defense for James Monroe (1-0) allowed Montcalm 16 net yards on 26 rushing attempts and the Generals finished with 64 yards of offense and five earned first downs.
On the other hand, the Mavericks committed three fumbles, drew 11 penalties for 70 yards — yet still gained 300 yards on offense, averaging 6.67 yards per play.
Montcalm head coach Adam Havens said, “James Monroe’s got a very good program. They’ve got a great history and a great tradition. We knew coming in that it would be a great challenge for us — and they proved that.”
What the Mavs did not have was a lot of continuity from last season. Booth said he had two returning starters on defense and three on the offensive side of the ball. The current team had gotten in just three days of full-contact practices, he said.
His hopes for Friday were to play “as consistent as we can possibly play, but knowing that we’re young,” he said.
The Monroe countians were unable to play until the last Friday in September due to elevated coronavirus exposure numbers in the county. The new personnel in purple and white, and total lack of 2020 game tape, made it hard on the coaches from Montcalm (0-4) to predict what they’d see.
“Not being able to scout, (that) hurt,” Havens said. In addition, the Generals were without two injured starters of their own, junior Kevin Robertson and freshman Ryland Parks.
Interceptions by the Mavs’ Cooper Ridgeway, Grant Lively, Jordan Feamster and Hayden Parker snuffed out forays by the Generals.
Senior Andrew Hazelwood threw for three touchdowns in his first organized football game since his freshman year. He ran eight times for 110 yards and completed 5 of 12 passes for 83 more. He also punted twice for an average of almost 40 yards, recovered a fumble late in the game, and tacked on the final point of the contest with an extra-point kick.
Hazelwood is “(an) extremely smart kid, extremely athletic,” Booth said. “He’s a darn fine quarterback.”
The only points of the initial quarter came at the end of James Monroe’s first offensive series, a one-yard touchdown dive by senior lineman Brady Hunt.
The Mavs chewed up almost half of the second quarter with a 76-yard scoring drive. Hazelwood threaded touchdown passes to Cameron Thomas and Cooper Ridgeway in the period, producing a 32-0 lead at halftime.
In between those passes, sophomore Brayde Carr took his only carry of the night 42 yards to the goal line.
The Mavericks went 61 yards on their first drive of the second half, culminating in Lively’s 38-yard touchdown catch.
Feamster snagged a batted Montcalm pass out of the air and dashed 35 yards for the next score, late in the third quarter.
The clock ran uninterrupted for most of the final period. Hazelwood set up the final score by recovering a Montcalm fumble at the Generals’ 9-yard line. On the next play, Ethan Ganoe recorded the Mavs’ seventh touchdown of the night, and Hazelwood’s extra point wrapped up the scoring.
Quarterback Ethan Nichols, pursued all night, led the Generals offense with 15 yards rushing and 15 more on pass completions.
Nichols, a senior, is “tough as nails,” Havens said. With Robertson and Parks unable to play, Havens said, “We kind of relied on him a lot today, running and throwing.”
Mercer, Monroe and McDowell counties were pictured in green on Saturday evening’s state-issued coronavirus map, meaning the door is open for all area schools to play.
James Monroe was scheduled to have a week without a game but will instead travel to Nicholas County Friday night.
Montcalm will travel to Van in Boone County for their fourth road game in a row.
At H.E. Comer Jr. Sports Complex
Montcalm................0 0 0 0 — 0
James Monroe........8 24 14 7 — 53
First Quarter
JM — Brady Hunt 1 dive (Cooper Ridgeway run), 7:35
Second Quarter
JM — Cameron Thomas 12 pass from Andrew Hazelwood (C. Thomas pass from Hazelwood), 7:50
JM — Brayde Carr 42 run (Ridgeway run), 2:12
JM — Ridgeway 13 pass from Hazelwood (C. Thomas pass from Hazelwood), 0:14.1
Third Quarter
JM — Grant Lively 38 pass from Hazelwood (Ridgeway run), 8:26
JM — Jordan Feamster 35 interception return (kick failed), 3:24
Fourth Quarter
JM — Ethan Ganoe 9 run (Hazelwood kick), 8:48
______
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Mont, Ethan Nichols 10-15, Logan Carver 4-18, Tyler Pigg 3-7, Devin Green 1-(-11), Zach Havens 1-(-3), Noah White 5-(-4), Team 2-(-6). JM, Andrew Hazelwood 8-110, Cooper Ridgeway 9-31, Grant Lively 7-33, Brayde Carr 1-42, Ethan Ganoe 2-7, Hayden Parker 2-2, Brady Hunt 1-1, Dylan Page 1-(-3), Team 1-(-6).
PASSING — Mont, Nichols 5-14-23 yd.-0 TD-3 intc.; Green 1-1-3-0-0; Carver 2-4-17-0-0. JM, Hazelwood 5-12-83-3-0; Ridgeway 0-1-0-0-0.
RECEIVING— Mont, Hunter Hart 2-10, Noah White 2-9, Devin Green 1-4, Tyler Pigg 2-10, Grayson Thomason 1-10. JM, Ridgeway 2-24, Cameron Thomas 1-12, Lively 2-47.
______
TEAM STATISTICS
First downs: Mont 5, JM 13. Total yards: Mont 64, JM 300. Rushes-yards: Mont 26-16, JM 32-217. Passing yards: Mont 48, JM 83. Comp-att: Mont 9-20, JM 5-13. Interceptions by: Mont 0, JM 4. Fumbles-lost: Mont 2-1, JM 3-1. Penalties-yards: Mont 5-31, JM 11-70. Punts-avg.: Mont 5-24.0, JM 2-39.5.
