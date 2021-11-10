LINDSIDE — The fieldhouse for the James Monroe football program has 16 purple plaques attached to its front cinderblock wall – one for each year the Mavericks made it to the postseason in school history.
After a four-year gap, there will be a 17th plaque.
“Our motivation all year has been to get a plaque out there on that wall,” sophomore quarterback Cooper Ridgeway said after Friday’s win over Summers County that gave the Mavericks a 7-3 regular season record and the No. 7 seed in the Class A postseason.
Their rating points also carried with it a home playoff game, set for kickoff at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in Lindside against Trinity Christian School (7-2) from Morgantown.
A win last Friday meant “a potential home game for us,” Ridgeway said. “We were playing incredibly hard out there to try to get it played here. To get home-field advantage, that will help us tremendously.”
John Mustain, who returned as head coach of the Mavericks during the off-season, was warning about over-confidence on Tuesday.
“Just because you get in doesn’t mean you’re a lock to advance,” Mustain said. “Upsets are inevitable. … If you look at (this year’s seeds) 6 though 12, there’s really not a lot of difference.”
The coach said his players felt “excitement — and a little bit of relief” after clinching a playoff spot. From a coaching perspective, he said, “The kids you’re probably happiest for are the seniors. This is their last hurrah.”
For most of the past 30 years, James Monroe was expected to be a yearly participant in the football postseason.
“It’s one of those accomplishments that I think a lot of people take lightly,” Mustain said. He recalled that there was another similar streak of non-playoff years from 2009 to 2015.
The Warriors of Trinity Christian re-started their football program three years ago and have captured the No. 10 playoff berth. The only two losses for the Monongalia County school have been at the hands of the top-ranked team in Class A, Cameron (9-0).
“They have a very balanced offense,” Mustain said about Trinity. “They throw the ball well, they run the ball well. They tend to be in a spread formation.”
Trinity’s sophomore quarterback Jaylon Hill, a converted receiver, and primary running back Levi Teets, a 155-pound junior, are quality athletes, Mustain assessed.
“They’re going to give us fits,” Mustain said about the Trinity offense, which averaged 37.5 points per game in its six victories on the field this fall. Another win was by forfeit. The TCS defense allowed an average of seven points per outing, and posted three shutouts.
The Warriors’ roster on the state website lists only 20 players, of whom 13 are listed as weighing less than 180 pounds. The list includes four seniors and seven freshmen.
“They may be small in numbers, but they’re a tough, tough team,” Mustain said. “They are a legitimate playoff team, no doubt about it.”
The James Monroe roster lists 37 players with weights averaging a shade above 185 pounds. The Mavericks have produced 23.8 points per game and allowed 16.6 on average.
Ridgeway ran for 93 yards and two touchdowns, and threw for two more on a 5-for-7 passing night against Summers County. Senior Grant Lively ran the ball seven times for 60 yards, and junior Braydie Carr was all over the field on defense.
The winner of Saturday night’s showdown will likely be on the road for next weekend’s quarterfinals, but that is of little concern to the Mavericks.
“It doesn’t matter,” Ridgeway said on Friday night, before the playoff pairings came out. “We’re going to play just as hard anywhere we have to go. We’re going to be the same team, anywhere.”
