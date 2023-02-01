MEADOW BRIDGE — Eli Allen erupted for 26 points and Josh Burks added 21 points and the defending Class A state champion James Monroe boys basketball team collected a 111-38 win at Meadow Bridge High School, on Tuesday night.
Cooper Ridgeway scored 13 points for the Mavericks (16-2) while Braxton Charlton, Evan Hunter and Brady Baker came up with 10 points apiece.
Blake Bennett scored 12 to pace the Wildcats (3-9).
James Monroe plays Bluefield in Lindside next Friday.
Summers County 59
Liberty-R 53
HINTON — Bruce Testerman scored 18 points and grabbed seven boards in the Bobcats’ win over the visiting Raiders.
Brandan Isaac scored 15 points, also distributing seven assists and collecting five rebounds. Ryan Oliveros scored 12 while handing out five assists.
Conner Cantley scored 19 for Liberty, while Zach Bowman added 12 and Jadin Akard chipped in 10 points.
Summers County (7-7) travels to Bradshaw to face River View on Friday.
Girls Games
Twin Valley 64, Hurley 73
HURLEY, Va. — Heileigh Vencill scored 15 points, Ally Bales added 12 points and the Lady Panthers beat the Lady Rebels in a Black Diamond District road game.
The Panthers improved to 15-6 overall, 6-1 in BDD play.
