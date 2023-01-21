BRUSHFORK — You couldn’t draw up a more exciting matchup.
The top two teams in their respective divisions of West Virginia boys basketball faced off on Friday night at the Brushfork Armory, ending with the James Monroe Mavericks holding off the Bluefield Beavers 55-50.
The Beavers’ non-stop press did its job in the first half, wearing down the Mavericks’ attack and forcing low-percentage shots. The visitors had 13 turnovers before halftime.
Three-point goals by Eli Allen and Josh Burks staked the Mavs to a 6-0 lead to open the game, but the Beavers scored the next seven points. A three from the key by Allen gave James Monroe a 13-9 advantage to end the first period.
Bluefield’s R.J. Hairston pumped in 12 points in the second quarter alone. His final drive for a layup at the halftime buzzer created the game’s first tie, and the teams entered their locker rooms looking at a 25-25 score after eight lead changes.
In the third period, the Monroe Countians went 7-for-10 from the field, sinking four treys, while Bluefield shot 4-for-13. On three of their first four trips down the floor, the Beavers were limited to just one errant field-goal try. The fourth possession ended in a turnover.
James Monroe head coach Matt Sauvage said, “What I talked about (at halftime), was to stop turning the ball over. … Credit to Bluefield, they’re a great team. They (Bluefield) trap really well, and we were dribbling straight to where they wanted us to.”
“I thought, in the third quarter, we executed much better and got the ball to the middle.”
Allen picked up his third foul on an offensive charge late in the third period, but remained in the game and gave the Mavericks their first double-digit spread, 43-32, with a trey from the left side.
James Monroe did not hit a field goal for the next five minutes of game time, while Bluefield opened up the fourth quarter with an 11-0 run to regain the lead, 46-45, on an old-fashioned three-point play by Sencere Fields with 3:42 remaining.
Only two field goals made it through the hoop after that, and those five points belonged to Allen and Collin Fox of James Monroe. A straightaway three from Fox gave the visitors a lead with 1:20 left and they remained ahead to the end.
Allen fouled out on a charging call with 2:04 remaining. Sauvage said, “When Eli went out, Collin and I made eye contact, and I (communicated), ‘OK, dude, it’s now or never.’ And, thankfully, it was now.”
Bluefield made two of three free throws in the final minute, more than matched by the Mavs’ 5-for-6 performance at the line, capped by Fox’s two clutch free throws in the final 10 seconds that put the game out of reach.
In the waning seconds, Fox grabbed a defensive rebound of Bluefield’s last-ditch shot, then threw the ball up toward the armory rafters as the clock reached zero.
Fox referenced an online statistic that he saw on the Bluefield Beavers basketball page.
He said, “It was like, the record of us playing them was 50-2, before (tonight). It’s 50-3 now. It feels good.”
James Monroe made more three-pointers (10) than two-point baskets. Allen again led the Mavs’ attack with 22 points and six rebounds. Fox had 11 points, and Owen Jackson was valuable late in the game on both ends of the floor. He and Josh Burks each had nine points.
Hairston paced Bluefield’s statistics with 20 points and nine rebounds. William Looney had eight points and 11 boards.
Sauvage said, “R.J. (Hairston), good gosh, what a load down low. He’s goooood.”
Beavers head coach Buster Large said, “We had great effort. I wasn’t pleased with the turnovers in the first quarter … so we’ve got to correct that.”
He said James Monroe has “good ball-handlers. That Allen kid is extremely sharp. and they play well together. They’re a real good basketball team.”
“We just ran out of gas. We got close, and we just couldn’t put it away. But — everybody here tonight saw two great high school basketball teams.”
Last March, both teams reached the state championship games in their respective divisions. The Mavericks defeated Greater Beckley Christian for the Class A crown and the Beavers fell to the Poca Dots in Class AA.
From the looks of Friday night’s action, a trip to the title game for both teams may be in the cards again.
In the shorter term, both squads gear up for more regular-season action. The Beavers host Mingo Central today at 3 p.m. while the Mavs return to Mercer County on Tuesday evening to play at Montcalm in a doubleheader. The girls’ varsity game begins the action on Tuesday.
Friday evening got off to a suspenseful start. In the junior varsity contest, Bluefield’s Jase Smith drove through the paint and broke a 45-45 tie with 6 seconds left to give the Beavers a JV win.
James Monroe 55, Bluefield 50
At Brushfork Armory
JAMES MONROE (13-2)
Josh Burks 3 0-0 9, Cooper Ridgeway 1 0-0 2, Eli Allen 8 2-2 22, Collin Fox 2 5-6 11, Juan Hopkins 1 0-0 2, Owen Jackson 4 0-0 9. Totals 19 7-8 55.
BLUEFIELD (6-3)
Kam Ron Gore 2 2-3 6, Sencere Fields 2 1-2 5, William Looney 2 4-5 8, Caleb Fuller 3 1-1 8, Glen Keene 1 0-0 3, RJ Hairston 8 3-3 20. Totals 18 11-14 50.
James Monroe............. 13 12 18 12 — 55
Bluefield......................... 9 16 10 15 — 50
3-point goals: JM 10 (Allen 4, Burks 3, Fox 2, Jackson 1). B 2 (Hairston 1, Fuller 1). Total fouls: JM 15, B 14. Fouled out: JM, Allen. Technical foul: none. JV game: B 47, JM 45.
