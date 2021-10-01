The football teams of James Monroe and PikeView high schools may both yet put together complete 10-game regular season schedules this fall.
It won’t be easy for either. In fact, the process could be kind of a headache.
This Friday at the Ben D. Disibbio Sports Complex, the Mavericks (2-1) and the Panthers (0-2) are both eager to think about little else than what’s in front of them.
The game, which is slated to kick off at 7 p.m., marks the PikeView football team’s first game since a 52-28 loss to Van at home.
The Panthers spent the two weeks previous to this one forbidden even to practice — as did every other athletic program in Mercer County. The county-wide sports shutdown was lifted this week.
Hopefully head coach Jason Spears’ players are well-rested, because they’re heading into a string of unconventionally-spaced games.
After the Mavs, the Panthers take on Westside on Monday at 6 p.m. They’ll face Bluefield at Mitchell Stadium the following Monday, confront Montcalm at home on Tuesday a week after that and travel to Wyoming East on a Friday three days after that. After a ‘normal’ week with a Friday home game versus River View on Oct. 29, PikeView looks to wrap things up with Shady Spring at home on Tuesday, Nov. 2 and travel Nicholas County on Friday, Nov. 5
“We got things started up again on Monday and our kids were really excited. They were getting a little stir crazy and we’re really looking forward to Friday night’s game with James Monroe,” said Spears.
“It’s been a long break and hopefully we can get back into it.”
The Mavericks would’ve played a two-game week last week had Covington not taken a step back on Friday due to a mightily-depleted roster.
As it is, James Monroe head coach John Mustain is glad his troops had a breather headed into Gardner. The Mavs have kicked that can down the road to a rescheduled Tuesday night game on Nov. 2 with the Cougars which tentatively will be the first of two games in that week, wrapping things up against Summers County on Friday, Nov. 5.
“It probably helped us with recovery more than anything,” said Mustain, whose team’s last outing was a hard-fought 12-7 win over Pendleton County last Tuesday.
The scheduling situation has been less than ideal for Mustain, but he knows the Mavs’ plight is less severe than what other teams are facing.
“They’re saying that [the WVSSAC is] sticking with the eight-game minimum. But I look at teams like Bluefield ... they’ve got six left and they’ve played one?
“ We used to have that problem ... some people didn’t want to play us,” Mustain observed.
He noted that in his prior run at JM when the Mavericks were still Class AA, he was often asked why he continued to schedule a powerhouse like the Beavers. It made perfect sense to him.
“I figured as long as we were AA and they were AA, we’d continue to play them. If nothing else, it gives you a good idea of where you stand at the state level,” Mustain said.
In contrast to charting respective schedules that stand yet to change again in the coming weeks, preparing for this week’s game seems mutually much less stressful.
PikeView’s top offensive skill players are quarterback Peyton Greer, wide receiver Dylan Blake — a three-sport standout — and wideout Nathan Riffe. James Monroe’s top playmakers have been Eli Allen and Cooper Ridgeway, both of whom share multiple offensive roles — including passing duties. Freshman Layton Dowdy has been another skill kid to keep an eye on since the season began.
Spears has had a chance to study the film. Mustain came out of retirement to retake the reins of the Mavericks program this year, but Spears sees a good deal of what he saw from JM under Chris Boothe.
“James Monroe is still the same. They’re still a hard-nosed run-straight-up-the-middle type team,” said Spears.
“Coach Mustain is a veteran coach and he likes to run the ball a lot. They have a lot of speed in the backfield with Ridgeway and Allen. They like to run uphill and have some big old boys in the front. That’s what we’re prepared for. Our big boys are ready to go as well.”
Mustain has studied the Van and Summers County films, another reason he didn’t fret too much about Covington’s postponement last Friday.
“I met Coach Spears up at Ridgewood. I think he does a very good job with them. He may be the one that gets that program turned around over there,” Mustain said.
We’ve seen them on film. They’re a daggone solid team. They’ve got enough athletes that if we take them lightly, we’ll be in trouble. They’ve got some good receivers a good backfield and a good quarterback,” Mustain said.
“They’re going to be all we can handle. Hopefully we’ll be all they can handle, too.”
