LINDSIDE — The James Monroe High School football team is one win away from a 10-0 regular season finish.
“It’s a pretty big deal this time of year to be in that position. We’ve probably exceeded things a little bit more than what I thought. They’ve done well,” said Mustain, whose unbeaten Mavericks remain the No. 2 Class A football team in the WVSSAC ratings.
Neighboring Summers County (5-4) will surely be aspiring to steal some of Monroe County’s thunder when James Monroe rolls into Hinton tonight.
The Bobcats are coming off a 28-19 loss to Clay County and are currently ranked No. 19 in Class A. The Mavs are brimming with points that should motivate Summers County above and beyond any deep-rooted sentiments of regional rivalry.
“I think they are a very strong team. They’ve got very good skill people … quite possibly their key running back may be the fastest kid we’ve seen this year,” said Mustain, whose team comes off a 21-7 win over Nicholas County led offensively by Cooper Ridgeway, Layton Dowdy and Eli Allen.
“Two other factors are that we have to go down there … and the other factor is that they’re in a position right now that this is a big game for them. If they win this game, in all liklihood it’ll bump them into the playoffs. We have to be at our absolute best. They are a very good football team and we have to be at the top of our game,” he said.
Mustain is uncertain whether or not a win over the Bobcats can tip his team into the No. 1 spot. For all practical purposes, it would suit him just as well if a win merely kept the Mavericks cemented at No. 2.
“There are probably a lot of things that have to happen [to finish at No. 1], but the thing of it is, if you finish at No. 2, you’re at home until you go to Wheeling, anyway,” the Mavericks head coach said.
“It’s nice to be at home, but being at home doesn’t necessarily mean a thing. Some people might think it does. But we’ve had plenty of times in the past when we’ve lost playoff games at home. Anything can happen at that time of the year,” he said.
Graham (8-0) at Marion (1-8)
Been there. Done that. About to do it again. The G-Men look to be the prohibitive favorite in this Southwest District season finale, but this won’t keep the Scarlet Hurricane from taking some whacks at the apparently unbreakable pinata.
Webster County (3-6) at Montcalm (8-1)
The Generals’ amazing unbeaten streak ended last week at Hurley, but a 9-1 regular season finish would add to the program high water mark. It can happen.
Giles (3-4) at Glenvar (6-3)
Highlanders head coach Kevin Clifford has issued a rallying cry to Glenvar fans asking that they pack the stands for this season finale, noting the Spartans’ 20 game win streak versus the Highlanders — nine of which were on Clifford — before Glenvar finally beat them in the 2014 playoffs. Since then, the Highlanders have been 8-1 against Giles, which no longer resides in the Class 2 Three Rivers District. “For me, their program was the measuring stick for ours. I firmly believe they have helped me become a better coach and our program what it has become,” said Clifford in his email to Glenvar fans.
Bath County (4-5) at Narrows (7-1)
It has been noted that if Narrows and Giles do get folded into a consolidated high school, the home football venue can remain “Ragsdale Field” by honoring both Harry Ragsdale (Narrows) and Steve Ragsdale (Giles). Age before beauty, of course. The Chargers are currently ranked No. 6 in Region 1C and should be highly motivated.
Nicholas County (6-3) at Pike View (4-5)
The Grizzlies did not roll over and hibernate for the Class A No. 2 Mavericks last week. Nicholas is ranked No. 13 in Class AA; the Panthers are ranked No. 23 and no doubt looking for a fence upon which to open up full throttle.
Richwood (2-7) at River View (0-7)
Social media activity, which recently blew up in Bradshaw, has evidently settled down headed into this regular season finale.
Mingo Central (3-6) at Mount View (3-6)
Expectations don’t always pan out, but this could end up being a very exciting ball game to watch.
