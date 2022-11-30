LINDSIDE — Any farmer could tell you that if you’re going to plow, you need enough horsepower to get the job done.
The “Plowboys” of rural James Monroe High School have used a passel of horsepower on their line this year to post a 13-0 record and to reach the Class A state championship game this Saturday.
Though their official insignia is the Mavericks, the school’s students and many of their supporters have adopted the “Plowboys” moniker to evoke the hard work, pluck and strength that has propelled the team to its second shot at a football title in school history.
Jacob Hall, a 235-pound lineman, talked about the pride along his front line following last weekend’s 27-7 semifinal win over Wheeling Central Catholic.
“We’ve got great backs who’ll hit the holes when we make them. But like the coaches always say, it’s always us up front who make the first step, and make that push for our backs – and they just do a great job of reading and hitting the holes perfectly,” said Hall, a junior.
The undefeated regular season and a No. 1 seed in the playoffs took “a lot of hard work and a lot of dedication,” Hall said.w
When head coach John Mustain came out of retirement to take over the football program last season, “That helped us a lot,” said fellow junior Cooper Ridgeway. “And us getting a year under our belts from him — we were learning a lot, and we were just ready to go this year.”
Running backs Ridgeway and Braydie Carr were the workhorses in the Plowboys backfield last Saturday, amassing 87 and 71 rushing yards respectively. They carried the ball on 30 of the team’s 40 running plays. Together, the duo earned 10 first downs.
But Ridgeway was quick to credit his linemen for that success.
“Oh my gosh, they deserve all the credit, and I deserve none,” he said on Saturday night. “They do everything for me. (They) make me look good.”
The James Monroe defensive unit held Wheeling Central to seven first downs, 53 rushing yards on 23 tries, and a net 101 yards of offense.
In addition to Hall, the starting offensive linemen in last weekend’s semifinal were 6-foot-4 senior Jeffery Jones, senior Jacob Proffitt, juniors Jackson Phipps and Ashton Evans, and 300-pound sophomore Brady Baker.
But as any old lineman knows, players in the trenches can get dinged up and capable depth on the roster is an important commodity.
Mustain, the down-to-earth head coach, said after the game, “You know, it’s been a long year. We’ve had several games that we didn’t have our full (complement) of personnel, because of different injuries.”
“I think that’s another thing that makes it (the 2022 season) so special: When somebody like that goes down, somebody else comes in and does the job. That makes it even that much more of a team effort.”
Waiting in the bullpen are five freshmen linemen on the roster whose weights average 230 pounds.
The Plowboys’ team efforts will be tested again on Saturday night at Wheeling Island Stadium when James Monroe takes on second-seeded Williamstown (11-1) for the state Class A title.
Williamstown allowed an average of 11.4 points per game during the regular season. The Yellowjackets offense has put at least 40 points on the board in each of their games with the exception of their lone loss, by a 30-20 score at Fort Frye, Ohio, in October.
The Mavericks surrendered only 48 points through the regular season while shutting out five opponents. The team has scored 450 points in its 13 games, an average of 34.6.
Both teams have given up 33 total points in their three playoff games this season.
The Mavericks and the Independence Patriots (12-0), contenders for the Class AA championship, are the only two undefeated teams left in the West Virginia prep football ranks.
Hall is taking nothing for granted. He is motivated by the end of last season, when James Monroe fell in the second round of the playoffs.
“Last year when we got upset by Doddridge (County), it really hurt us. and we all took that to heart, and decided we’d play on the field with it (the memory).”
More memories, perhaps happier ones, await the Plowboys in Wheeling.
