LINDSIDE — Thanks to being caught up in multiple COVID-19 protocol hassles since August, the James Monroe High School football team has only managed to play two games in 2020 so far.
This week, the Mavericks are going to attempt to double that number in hopes of finding more opportunities to play in the post season.
James Monroe (1-1) is set to play Man (2-4) at home in Lindside tonight, then prepare to travel to Logan for a Friday night game.
Tonight’s kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
“We have to try to play two games this week and we’ve got to win two games just to have a shot at making the playoffs,” said Mavericks head coach Chris Booth.
“That’s why we’re doing what we’re doing. Trying to get some games in and go from there,” he said.
James Monroe’s last football game was a Tuesday night game: at Tug Valley on Oct. 6. The Mavericks met with disappointment in a 38-32 loss to the Panthers that became a bigger disappointment after one of the Tug Valley players tested positive for COVID-19.
James Monroe’s football team was on quarantine for two weeks following that revelation, but out of practical commission for longer than that due to the county’s fluctuating status on West Virginia’s color-coded coronavirus map.
“We couldn’t do anything for two weeks,” explained Mavericks head coach Chris Booth, whose team’s offense was led by quarterback Andrew Hazelwood during both of its outings.
“That was through the 20th, I guess. Then we were able to do conditioning for three days. Then last week we could only do conditioning because we were in Orange. We haven’t had contact since the Tug Valley game. It’s a crazy, crazy situation. That’s the way to describe it,” he said.
Hazelwood and other key players like Cooper Ridgeway, Brayde Carr, Ethan Ganoe, Cameron Thomas and Brady Hunt, were all in good health following the Tug Valley game. They just haven’t been able to practice football.
Monroe County went Gold on Friday, enabling Booth to begin putting his team through non-contact run throughs in the gymnasium.
“We practiced in the gym on Friday for about an hour and again for about an hour on Saturday ... just running through plays,” said Boothe. “[Monday] we’ll try to cram about three days of work into about a two, two-and-a-half hour practice session.”
“Their record’s not stellar but they’ve played some tough games. They’re pretty good, watching the on film,” said Booth, who has been able to get some bonus scouting in thanks to the fact that the Hillbillies’ 44-6 win over Logan is one of the films he traded for.
“I watched the George Washington film twice and I watched the Logan film this morning. We had scheduled a game on Saturday with Tyler Consolidated [for Tuesday night]. We were going to go to their place. I watched film on the on Saturday. Their A.D. called me yesterday about 11 a.m. and said they had to cancel. Their cases went up and their superintendent wanted to cancel all athletics,” Booth said.
Man reached out to the Mavericks athletic department on Sunday morning, mutual phone calls were made and the Hillbillies agreed to make the road trip to Lindside.
“Offensively, I expect them to run right at us. They’ve got some kids who’ve got some speed, they’ve got a big fullback. They’re solid up front. They’re going to come out in an I-formation ... Power-I ... a little bit of Pistol. They’ll run spread and jet sweeps and dives off of the jet sweeps and reverses out of Pistol. They do a bunch of things, and they’ll throw it. They will chuck it deep,” Booth said.
“There’s quality players at every position. We’ve got our hands full,” he said.
James Monroe won’t be the only Four Seasons Country team playing tonight. Mount View will make the road trip to Lincoln County for a 7 p.m. kickoff.
In other upcoming weekday games, PikeView will travel to Van for a Wednesday night kickoff.
