LINDSIDE — The James Monroe High School football program has never had a season opener as late as the one the Mavericks will have with Montcalm tonight at Lindside.
All things considered, James Monroe head coach Chris Booth is probably relieved that his young football team is getting one in before September ends.
The Mavericks (0-0) will finally get to see what some of its promising young talent can do in a live game situation when the Generals (0-3) show up for tonight’s 7:30 p.m. kickoff. The game will be radio broadcast locally on WHFI (106.7 FM).
“We didn’t know that day would ever come. We didn’t know if we’d ever get to play,” said Booth, whose team has been sidelined and outright idled on-and-off by COVID-19 metrics since August.
“Our hardest day was last Monday. We thought we were going to be able to play and we were [declared] Orange and those kids were down. They were angry. We sat them in the bleachers and told them they had two choices: ‘You can either pout and go the wrong direction or pick yourself and each other up and get back to work.’ And that’s what we’ve done,” said Booth.
This year’s James Monroe squad is packed with freshman and sophomore talent that Booth believes will form the nucleus of a highly-competitive squad as it matures, including Cooper Ridgeway, a gifted yet inexperienced freshman who might show up in any number of skill positions on either side of the football this fall. But the youngsters have yet to play a varsity football game. Quarterback Andrew Hazelwood is a senior, but it’s been some time since the Mavs baseball standout has taken any football game snaps.
James Monroe’s squad only had its second full-contact practice this past Monday. Booth expect to see the usual opening night jitters — and opening night mistakes.
“Oh yeah. With as many freshmen and sophomores as we’ve got, it’s hard to tell what’s going to happen,” Booth said.
Montcalm head coach Adam Havens has so far had better luck getting games in than James Monroe, even though the Generals haven’t had much luck in the win column. Nevertheless, the four touchdowns scored in last week’s 59-27 loss at Liberty Raleigh was a decided sign of improvement over the pair of 22-0 losses to River View and Pike View that preceded it.
“Knowing the difference between game speed and practice speed ... I think that’s the advantage,” said Havens. “I think our kids, after three games, they kind of realize they have to practice harder to match the game speed. That’s something we’ve been preaching this week especially. We have to practice like we play. We have to speed up things in practice to make it more like an actual game situation.”
Quarterback Ethan Nichols was in on four of the touchdowns, rushing for a pair and throwing TD passes to Ryland Parks and Tyler Pigg, respectively. Parks also rushed for a score.
“That quarterback ... we’re kind of concerned about him. He’s a good little athlete and can run all over the place,” said Booth, who has looked at some film on the Generals.
There is no film on James Monroe for Havens to review.
“That’s been the difficult thing. There is nothing that we know of. We’re trying to prepare our kids for anything that they might throw at us,” Havens said. “We’re fortunate in that we’ve played against a Wing-T team, we’ve played against an option team and we’ve played against a spread team.
“So, in the first three weeks our defense has seen a lot of different offensive looks. And that helps. But to prepare our kids for exactly what [James Monroe is] going to do is nearly impossible.”
As of early Thursday evening, next Friday is listed as an open date on the Mavericks’ schedule according to the WVSSAC web site.
While the James Monroe players and staff remained focused on Montcalm, Booth said he and the JM athletic departmet have been scrambling to line up possible opponents to fill next week’s vacancy. It’s just the nature of things in 2020.
“I’ve had enough open dates,” Booth quipped.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.