LINDSIDE — It’s been a little while since James Monroe head football coach John Mustain has been up to Wheeling with a high school football team.
Today, a little piece of Wheeling is coming down to Lindside to see him.
Mustain’s unbeaten top-seeded Mavericks (12-0) kick off at home at 4 p.m. today against No. 5 Wheeling Central Catholic (10-1) in a WVSSAC Class A state football semifinal showdown at H.E. Comer, Jr. Sports Complex.
This will mark the first meeting between James Monroe and the Maroon Knights, who have won WVSSAC state football championships in 1979, 2000, 2002, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2010, 2011, 2017, 2018 and 2019.
“The biggest concern for me this week is that we’re playing Wheeling Central. We’ve got our hands full this week,” said Mustain, whose teams’ only trip to Wheeling was in the 2007 Class AA state title showdown with Bluefield, over which the Beavers prevailed 20-12.
“I know [Wheeling Central Catholic] is up there a lot. They’ve got a great tradition and they’re always extremely competitive. They got upset by Ritchie County last year but Ritchie County ended up winning the whole thing. They’re a team that you look to be in the playoffs every year and a team that you look to make a deep run every year,” he said.
Wheeling Island is one of several home fields used by high school football teams in The Friendly City, but Mustain does not believe playing today’s game in Lindside is particularly advantageous to James Monroe, nor does it rob the Knights of any perceived advantage they might have at home had ustate.
“I don’t know what kind of advantage it might give us over them. I don’t know,” said Mustain. “Everybody always talks about teams that are used to playing on turf having to go to the grass. If you’re a good ball team, you could play out in a cow pasture and it would be fine. I don’t put too much stock in that.”
Both teams advance to today’s semifinal in the wake of prodigious gob-stompings of their respective quarterfinal opponents. James Monroe tore through Greenbrier West 48-13 at Lindside in the second meeting of the year between the two teams.
“Greenbrier West has a really good team, but I just felt like we took it to them. That’s one thing we preach to our kids all times. You can’t come out in a game and sit back and see what’s going to happen. You’ve got to be on top of your game from the beginning and I really felt like we were,” Mustain said.
Wheeling Central Catholic comes to Lindside after crushing hitherto-unbeaten Wahama 48-4 last week at Point Pleasant High School.
In that game, running back Lorenzo Ferrera — not to be (understandably) confused with ‘Ferrari’ — rushed for 274 yards and five touchdown runs, including scoring scoots of 38, 7, 9, 31 and 43 yards. Knights running back Riley Watkins finished with 86 yards, including a TD run.
Catholic quarterback Payton Hildebrand finished with 43 yards passing, including his 27-yard touchdown toss to Braden McWreath. On the other side of the football, McWreath ended a Wahama drive with an interception in the end zone.
In spite of the relatively light workout Hildebrand got versus Wahama last week, Mustain noted that the Maroon Knights passing attack is capable of playing a bigger role when necessary. They run a very ‘shifty’ multiple offense based out of the spread.
“It seems like they’ll shift on just about every play. They’ll come out with a diamond backfield look and then shift to a double wing look. They’ve got enough speed that they’re good outside, and they pass well,” the Mavs head coach said.
“They’re a very balanced attack. They’ve got very good skill people and play very good defense. It’s what you come to expect from them every year. Seems like they always have those really strong, athletic skill people. It’s always a very balanced attack. We’re going to have to be on our toes both offensively and defensively,” he said.
Several members of James Monroe’s 2021-22 Class A state basketball championship team are on Mustain’s roster. The veteran coach admits that the championship ambitions of that squad appear to have carried over to football season.
“I think them being able to get to Charleston, much less them being able to win it, has had a major effect on this team. Hopefully it can continue. Because as tough as the previous [game] was, the next one is always tougher,” Mustain said.
Wide receiver Eli Allen, a basketball crossover, is probably James Monroe’s most widely-known athlete on the team and versatile skill veteran Cooper Ridgeway has been one of the team’s most locally recognizable kids for four years running. At quarterback, Layton Dowdy can’t help but be the still point of James Monroe’s turning world.
Mustain, for one, thinks his roster as a whole has collectively elevated its play this season.
“You’ve always got the Eli’s and the Coopers and the Layton Dowdys. We’ve got kids on the defensive side that I wish could get a little more recognition.We’ve got kids like Ethan Ganoe and Hayden Parker and Grainger Gore that have had really good years. Our kids in the line … I wish I could get every one of my kids some kind of all-state recognition,” Mustain said.
The victor of today’s clash between the Mavs and Maroon Knights will advance to the state finals in Wheeling next week to face the winner of tonight’s game between No. 11 Doddridge County (10-2) and No. 2 Williamstown (11-1). That game kicks off at 7:30 p.m. tonight at Parkersburg High School.
