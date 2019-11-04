SHADY SPRING — Neither PikeView or James Monroe wanted to play a second match Monday night at Shady Spring High School in the WVSSAC Region 3 Section 2 tournament.
The second-seeded PikeView had won the two regular season meeting with the third-seeded James Monroe and won this sectional meeting in four sets.
It looked like the Lady Panthers (21-17-3) would cruise to the victory going up 15-4 in the first set but the Lady Mavericks (12-16) began to show what they could do despite dropping the set 25-14.
“The first set was crucial for us to win that way we got comfortable, got our nerves out and we’re ready to play,” PikeView coach Jamie Borum said.
PikeView was without head coach Steve Compton due to obligations with the JROTC program.
PikeView’s Laken McKinney was the main attacking threat with 12 kills along with six aces while fellow senior Hope Craft had eight kills. Setter Anyah Brown had 17 assists.
The Lady Mavericks continued the late momentum from the first set into the second which it won 25-20 going on a six-point run late to win.
Sydney Phipps was orchestrating the James Monroe attack with 30 assists while Shannon Phipps had 13 kills.
PikeView found its groove in the third and fourth set, 25-23 and 25-14, behind everyone on the team making an impact at some point.
“When one person gets down, they make sure to pull each other back up and that’s what made today so special because they worked as a team to pull each other up,” Borum said.
James Monroe was led defensively by Karissa Hunnicutt with 13 digs and Shannon Phipps chipped in five of her own.
For PikeView the victory advanced them to play Shady Spring tonight with the winner advancing to the sectional final on Wednesday.
The only team in the section that Shady Spring had not faced this year was River View and they met in Monday night.
The Lady Tigers (35-5-2) had not dropped a set to any of the teams in the section and that continued with a sweep of the Lady Raiders 25-9, 25-9, 25-21.
Shady Spring had only lost five matches all season long and came out flying having watched all the other teams play in the first round.
The first two sets had identical 25-9 scored for the Lady Tigers with their offense in rhythm. In the third set it was a struggle for Shady Spring but they were able to hold on for a 25-21 win.
Shady Spring saw its attacks go out of bounds while River View (23-8) was hitting the ball in spots that the defense was not in.
“Frustrating to say the least, we’ve talked about finishing strong and it seems like tonight we weren’t focused and that little hiccup even though we won, hopefully we can continue to stay focused and keep our eye on the prize,” Shady Spring head coach Kelly Williams said.
When the powerful attacks by the Lady Tigers were in bounds, they could not be stopped but when they miss it doesn’t matter how hard the ball is hit.
“You’re going to have games like that and fact of the matter is we’re a good team with lots of different weapon and when all those weapons are firing the right way then we look really good but when things start to break down it can get a little sloppy,” Williams said.
River View was led by Sheridan Calhoun who had eight kills and two blocks on powerful kill attempts. Emily Auville chipped in two blocks of her own and four kills.
Amber Crabtree kept the ball off the floor with seven digs for the Lady Raiders while Sierra Garlic had six digs and eight assists.
Before the loss to Shady Spring, River View played a first-round match and won for the tenth time in 12 games.
The only team in the sectional that River View had played in the regular season was Bluefield and they met in the first round.
River View swept Bluefield 25-13, 25-20, 25-8, to advance in the sectional tournament behind the play of Kristen Calhoun and Garlic.
They have been the top two players for the Lady Raiders all season long and each had points where they led the team on a long run with their serves.
“Those two have been our best two players all year and it showed tonight,” River View head coach Gehrig Justice said.
Calhoun had nine kills for the match and four aces while the setter Garlic had six assists along with eight aces.
River View struggled early on with mistakes from the service line but had those cleaned up by the third set.
“We started we didn’t serve very well really up until the last set, we put four or five balls in the net,” Justice said. “If we get the ball in play we can scrap around and play with people.”
The Lady Raiders got nine kills and six assists from Auville while Sheridan Calhoun had five kills and three aces. Jenna Atwell was solid splitting time at setter with 11 assists.
James Monroe and Bluefield played to end the night with the winner staying alive in the double-elimination tournament and the season ending for the losing team.
The Lady Mavericks were loose and having fun as they swept the match in three sets only allowing 17 points to the Lady Beavers.
“Through the whole season if they tense up they tend to have more mistakes because they’re thinking too much, when they just trust their instinct they do good,” James Monroe head coach Renee Wilson said.
Leading the attack for James Monroe was Shannon Phipps with eight kills while Savanna Charlton had six of her own along with four aces.
Sophomore Lilly Jackson made in impact as well with four kills and two solo blocks against the Lady Beavers.
The tournament continues today with James Monroe playing River View with the winner of that match advancing to play the loser of the Shady Spring versus PikeView game.
