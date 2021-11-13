LINDSIDE — Defense paid dividends for the James Monroe Mavericks in a 32-0 victory over the Trinity Christian School Warriors on Saturday night in the first round of the Class A football playoffs at the H.E. Comer Jr. Sports Complex.
The Mavericks, with the seventh seed, had a decided numbers advantage over the Morgantown-based Warriors, who had about 20 players in uniform for the first playoff game in school history.
The teams were flagged for a dozen penalties in the first half, during which James Monroe outgained their visitors 157 yards to 14.
The Mavericks took less than a minute to score on its first possession of the game, with halfback Cooper Ridgeway driving 27 yards down the middle of the field to the goal line.
Freshman quarterback Layton Dowdy tossed a pair of touchdown passes to 6-foot-3 senior Cameron Thomas in the second quarter to give the Monroe County squad a 19-0 halftime advantage.
In the middle of the second half, the Mavs drove 85 yards in 10 plays, with Dowdy doing most of the running and zipping untouched across the goal line from 3 yards out.
The game’s final points came on Granger Gore’s 10-yard dash to paydirt with 2:32 remaining on the clock, after Braydie Carr intercepted a deflected pass.
The Warriors (7-3) earned three first downs in the contest and had 54 net yards of offense. The Mavericks (8-3) rushed for 285 yards and gained 37 yards passing.
James Monroe moves on to play at second-seeded Doddridge County in the Class A quarterfinals next weekend. The choice of Friday or Saturday is scheduled to be made today.
Doddridge County turned back Midland Trail 40-21 in a first-round game on Friday night.
At H. E. Comer Jr. Sports Complex
Trinity……. 0 0 0 0 — 0
JMonroe …6 13 0 13 — 32
First Quarter
JM — Cooper Ridgeway 27 run (kick failed), 9:28
Second Quarter
JM — Cameron Thomas 15 pass from Layton Dowdy (Eli Allen kick), 5:45
JM — Thomas 5 pass from Dowdy (pass intercepted), 2:43
Fourth Quarter
JM — Dowdy 3 run (Allen kick), 9:38
JM — Granger Gore 10 run (kick wide), 2:32
—————-
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — TCS, Levi Teets 9-(—3), Jaylon Hill 7-(—28). JM, Cooper Ridgeway 17-101, Layton Dowdy 20-86, Grant Lively 4-67, Braydie Carr 6-22, Granger Gore 2-12, Team 2-(—3).
PASSING — TCS, Hill 9-21-70-0-2. JM, Dowdy 5-9-37-2-0.
RECEIVING — TCS, Carmelo Kniska 6-62, Ben Lehman 1-11, Brady Summers 1-(—5), Teets 1-2. JM, Thomas 2-20, Lively 1-9, Carr 1-9, Ridgeway 1-(—1).
—————-
TEAM STATISTICS
First downs, TCS 3, JM 15. Rushes-yards, TCS 16-(—25), JM 51-285. Passing yards, TCS 70, JM 37. Total yards TCS 54, JM 322. Penalties. TCS 5-30, JM 9-65.
