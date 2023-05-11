LINDSIDE — It was one of those doubleheader days in which everything went right for the home team.
Under a crystalline blue sky, the James Monroe Mavericks baseball squad outplayed the Golden Knights of Mount View, taking an 18-2 victory in 4 1/2 innings in Lindside to open Class A, Region 3, Section 2 tournament action.
On the adjacent diamond at the H.E. Comer Jr. Sports Complex, the Lady Mavs softball team shut out River View 16-0 to wrap up their first-round tourney with another sectional crown.
The James Monroe girls will return to action in a Region 3 tournament opener at home on Tuesday.
On the baseball diamond, Kaden Lowe struck out nine of the 21 Golden Knights he faced in a complete-game win. He allowed four singles and a fifth-inning double by athletic Mount View shortstop Jaylen Hall.
Lowe was amply supported by his teammates on offense, who generated 13 hits. Seven Mavericks hit safely in their four innings of work. Matthew Stutts was 4-for-4 with a pair of doubles; Luke Fraley went 3-for-4 and drove in four runs.
James Monroe head baseball coach Gary Stutts said, “We came out, and 1 though 9, started hitting the ball. Everybody put the ball in play today, or at least everybody made contact at one point or another. That’s been our goal, our focus … put the ball in play.
“It all worked out today. We did our job.”
Matthew Stutts, the coach’s son, said, “We’ve been struggling with hitting, the past few weeks, so it really helped to hit the ball like we did tonight.”
“It took a lot of batting practice, inside the cage, out on the field, (facing) the pitching machine. It’s not easy.”
Lowe “has got great confidence,” Gary Stutts said about his pitcher. “He loves to pitch. … He can’t wait to get back on the mound to pitch again. That’s great, to have a junior with that kind of drive, and attitude, and eagerness to pitch.”
Lowe said, “I just went out there and knew I had to do my best to strike out some people. … I had some teammates to back me up.”
“I’ve been working on my curveball, the last two days, struggling a little bit with it. (Today), I got it down, figured out my arm slot with it, and it was working in my favor today.”
James Monroe put together a 15-0 lead after three innings, then seemed to lose a bit of their focus on defense to start the fourth.
Blake Wright and Hunter Muncy led off with consecutive singles for Mount View. Both scored on the only two James Monroe errors of the game. Lowe struck out four straight batters after that to help right the ship.
The Golden Knights called five players to the mound to pitch in four innings, spreading out the pitch count that is important to sectional tournament strategy.
Mount View head coach Joe Riffe said, “It’s been an up-and-down season, (with) a lot of ‘ups’ considering our record the last few years.”
He predicted that in the remainder of the tournament, “I think we can definitely bounce back and win a game or two — and see what happens, from here on out.”
“I’ve been proud of my guys all year. The record isn’t great, by our standards … but we’ve been proud of them. Even when we have some bad games or some bad innings, we seem to bounce back and at least improve the effort.”
The Mavericks will stay in Lindside to host their next sectional game, set for 2 p.m. Saturday against either Greater Beckley Christian School or Summers County High.
Gary Stutts said the task for the rest of this week is to “rest up, be ready, come up with another game plan, and see what we can put to work.”
Lowe said, “We’re going to have to have good pitching going throughout the sectional. We’re going to have to keep hitting the ball, put the ball in play, because once we do that, that’s how we get the momentum of the game going.”
At H.E. Comer Jr. Sports Complex
Mount View ………….. 000 20 — 2 5 6
James Monroe …….. 564 3x — 18 13 2
Hunter Muncy, Jaylen Hall (2), Levi Burton (3), David Little (3), Blake Wright (4) and Ryan Long. Kaden Lowe and Cooper Ridgeway.
