BRUSHFORK — These days, there seems to be nothing certain but death and taxes — and Jaisah Smith standing out on the basketball court.
All the Bluefield senior did on Wednesday night was to score 32 points and grab 10 rebounds and three steals in the Beavers’ 55-42 win over the James Monroe Lady Mavericks at Brushfork Armory.
“I really was able to play with confidence,” she said, “because I have confidence in my teammates. I trust in them.”
As a team, the Beavers (6-8) connected on 22 of 61 field-goal tries, but were buoyed by getting the Lady Mavs (6-8) to turn the ball over 19 times.
Beyonka Lee, Bluefield’s 6-foot-1 junior center, added 12 points and another dozen rebounds, plus a game-altering presence in the defensive paint.
Summer Brown and Jaylese Sims had three steals each to help Bluefield to its fifth win in its past six outings.
Bluefield head coach Ernie Gilliard said, “I would have to say the bright spot is our defense right now. We’re playing very good defense, forcing some turnovers from our opponents.
“Our shot selection is getting somewhat better. We got a little helter-skelter toward the end, but for the most part, I think they’re starting to figure some things out.”
Leading the stats for James Monroe was senior guard Morgan Boroski, who scored eight of her 11 points in the second half. She hit three of the Mavs’ seven 3-point field goals.
Akayla Hughes came off the bench for 11 points, and Senior Maggie Page contributed nine points and seven boards for the visitors.
Boroski hit the only field goal of the first two minutes of action, a triple from the left side for an early 3-0 lead.
Lee took her offensive rebound back to the hoop to give Bluefield an 8-7 lead with 1:49 to go in the initial period. They kept a lead after that.
James Monroe head coach Matt Phillips said that, besides trying to guard Smith, the Lady Mavericks’ game plan was to “play good team defense to help stop penetration in the middle. That was the game plan to start off, and then we were going to adjust to whatever they were doing.”
Then the floor seemed to cave in on the Monroe countians. Smith scored all of the Beavers’ points in a 16-3 run that effectively decided the game. James Monroe was 1-for-3 from the field and suffered eight turnovers in that stretch of almost seven minutes.
Smith said, “They had us for part of the first quarter, but I knew we had a lot more to play. … We play really hard. We’re a really scrappy group. We don’t give up.”
The Lady Mavs’ offense was 2 for 5 from the field in the second quarter and 1 for 5 at the free-throw line. Bluefield held a 27-14 halftime advantage and the lead remained 13 or more throughout the remainder of the contest.
Still, the visitors continued to display grit, including back-to-back steals by Page and Megan Boroski early in the fourth quarter.
Phillips said about his team, “I think they did a great job of not giving up. Their effort is something they can hang their hat on.
“We’re just trying to play a complete ballgame. I’m proud of them, their effort, every game.”
Gilliard said, “That’s a very good basketball team that we beat tonight. They’re going to win a lot of basketball games. They do a lot of things well. They don’t quit. (They are) a well-coached team.
“We had to earn this one tonight.”
Gilliard said that senior center Ayonna Helm is sidelined with a sore knee. “We’re missing a lot of easy shots on the inside,” he said. “We’ve got to fix that. … I think that will give us a little more balance, and then Jaisah may not have to work as hard as she has been working.”
If that balance shows up, watch out.
At Brushfork Armory
JAMES MONROE (6-8)
Karrissa Hunnicutt 2 1-2 5, Megan Boroski 1 1-4 3, Alydia Thomas 1 2-2 4, Morgan Boroski 4 0-1 11, Maggie Page 3 1-2 9, Lilly Jackson 0 0-0 0, Akayla Hughes 4 0-0 10. Totals 15 5-11 42.
BLUEFIELD (6-8)
Summer Brown 2 0-0 4, Beyonka Lee 5 2-4 12, Juamaria Jones 1 0-0 2, Jaisah Smith 12 6-9 32, Jaylese Sims 2 1-1 5. Totals 22 9-14 55.
James Monroe ……..9 5 11 17 — 42
Bluefield …………...13 14 16 12 — 55
3-point goals — JM 7(Morgan Boroski 3, Page 2, Hughes 2), Blfd 3 (Smith 3). Total fouls — JM 15, Blfd 17. Fouled out — Blfd, Sims.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.