BRUSHFORK — Jaisah Smith scored 18 points to lead the Bluefield girls basketball team to 34-24 win over Princeton at Brushfork Armory on Monday night.
Jaylese Sims added seven points for the Lady Beavers (8-9) and Jaumaria Jones added six points.
Taylor Scott scored 11 points to lead the Tigers and Laken Dye added nine.
Bluefield returns to the Brushfork Armory on Thursday to play Summers County.
River View 61, Mount View 6: Kristen Calhoun had 17 points, six rebounds and three steals and the Lady Raiders collected a 61-6 victory over its visiting McDowell County rival at Bradshaw.
Freshman Trista Lester added 10 points for the Lady Raiders (11-5). Chloe Mitchem added nine points, Madison Blankenship had eight points and Demi Lester chipped in seven.
Emily Auville had five points, eight steals and four assists for River View.
River View is at Westside tonight for a regional showdown at Clear Fork. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m.
Rural Retreat 50, Narrows 35: Michaela Fiscus scored 24 points to pace the Indians in non-district game at William B. Patteson, Jr. Gymnasium.
Laney Trivett scored 14 points for Rural Retreat.
Narrows was led by Alyssa Bishop, who scored seven points.
Narrows travels to Covington for a Pioneer District game on Wednesday to begin seven games in eight days.
Boys Games
Narrows 71, Craig County 24: Matthew Morgan scored 15 points to lead the Green Wave to a Pioneer District win at New Castle.
Dustin Wiley scored 14 points for Narrows (11-4). Chase Blaker had 10 points and Dalton Bradley had 10 points, 10 rebounds.
Bryson Taylor scored nine points to pace the Rockets.
Narrows faces Wytheville on Wednesday.
