Like Cam Allen before him, Graham quarterback Devin Lester occupies a category entirely unto himself despite sharing a position title with other quarterbacks in Four Seasons Country.
That much said, any area quarterback who has a night that compares favorably in any way with a Lester performance has something to feel good about.
So it was with Tazewell’s Gavin Nunley, who generated 327 yards total offense in the Bulldogs’ 40-21 win at Honaker. Over at Princeton, Lester generated 286 yards offense in a 42-6 win over the Tigers.
Tazewell took two significant personnel hits with the losses of running backs Chancellor Harris and Mike Jones. But it didn’t require a complete remake of how the Bulldogs had been getting things done.
The strength remained the ground game: Nunley scrambled off for 276 yards, including two scoring runs of 1 and 10 yards. He also passed for 51 yards including a six yards scoring strike to freshman Cassius Harris.
Ever since Lester ran amok against the Beavers in the season opener, Graham head coach Tony Palmer has wanted someone other than his star signal-caller to carry the bulk of of the rushing workload. This past Friday at Princeton, Tre Booker shouldered some of that load, rushing for 124 yards on 17 carries, including a 6-yard scoring run.
Lester’s arm was the big producer for the G-Men. He passed for 254 yards, including a 37-yard scoring pass to Xayvion Turner and TD passes of 54 and 42 yards to Joey Dales. Lester rushed for 32 yards on 10 carries, including a 5-yard scoring sneak.
Now for the punchline: Lester got all those passing yards in the first half.
Oh well. A favorable comparison of any kind remains a favorable comparison when we’re comparing to a category unto himself.
On the whole, quarterbacks were in the limelight this past Friday night.
Consider Bluefield quarterback Carson Deeb, who passed for 205 yards and three scores in Bluefield’s 42-14 win at Point Pleasant. Deeb made efficient use of the Beavers’ talented wide receivers, completing 14-of-19 pass attempts. He gave up what was only his second interception of the season — not bad at all for a kid who’s thrown 12 scoring strikes.
Deeb now has 1,106 passing yards on the season.
Beaver Nation can also put its hands together for the hands: Jacorian Green had six of the catches for 66 yards. Brandon Wiley had five catches for 63 yards, including two TD catches, while Jahiem House had two catches for 76 yards, including a touchdown catch. Running back JJ Davis rushed for 81 yards on 17 carries, including a scoring run.
Another standout night for a signal caller occurred during Narrows’ 24-20 road win at Holston. Chase Blaker passed for 172 yards, including touchdown passes of 57 and 29 yards to Dustin Wiley. Chad Blaker had a 2-yards scoring run and Matt Morgan had a 21-yard field goal for the unbeaten Green Wave (5-0).
Richlands quarterback Cade Simmons played a huge role in the Tornado’s cessation of Radford’s unbeaten streak. Simmons completed 12-of-18 passes for 162 yards and two scoring strikes in a 45-28 win over the Bobcats. He also rushed for 67 yards and three scoring sneaks. Running back Logan Steele churned out 171 yards for the Blue Tornado. Sage Webb had 123 receiving yards while rushing for 62 and Levi Forrest also had a 49-yard field goal.
Another team who had something to cheer about in the midst of its pwm brutal schedule: the Giles Spartans’ drought finally ended in a 36-29 win at Floyd County thanks to timely performances from two of its key skill players. Tailback Chaston Ratcliffe rushed for 208 yards — including an 84-yard scoring scramble. Ratcliffe is technically a tailback, not a quarterback, but he also threw a 31-yard scoring strike to Caleb Elliott. Dominic Collini also had a strong night versus the Buffaloes, rushing for 128 yards and two scores.
Many hands made light the work in Hurley’s 38-6 win over Grundy, but Jonathan Hurley had a noteworthy 132 all-purpose yards for the Rebels.
