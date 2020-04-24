GARDNER — Coming off a win in the state tournament quarterfinals against the defending champs, the PikeView High School girls basketball team was growing in confidence.
The nerves of the first game at the state tournament for the entire team were gone. The players saw for themselves that they were one of the best teams in Class AA.
They were not able to find out if they were the best team, however, as the tournament was suspended the following day less than 24 hours before their impending semifinal.
“We were about to get on the bus to go to practice and instead we had to get on the bus to go home and we just had so much energy and we were so confident about it and we wanted it so badly and it just felt like it got taken away from us,” senior Makenzee Shrewsbury said.
The state tournament remained suspended for over a month before finally being canceled this week after Governor Jim Justice announced that schools would remain closed for the rest of the school year.
It was the first trip up to Charleston for PikeView since 2013 and only the fifth in school history, but the players were unfazed in finding a way to win.
“They just turned it on a different level, they were determined. You could see it in their eyes upstate that they were coming off that floor with a win,” PikeView head coach Karen Miller said.
The Panthers made a lot of improvements throughout the season with defense being the focus as the team ended the season on an eight-game winning streak with its last loss January 31.
The winning streak included a resounding 83-51 victory over Wyoming East in the regional co-final game. PikeView had lost in the previous three regional co-final games, twice to Wyoming East, but the victory showed its retiring head coach that they could win the state title.
“The way my team was playing I think that we would have been state champions,” Miller said. “Because it was a totally different team from February, we just started playing so well together and it was right there for us and just couldn’t finish.”
With everything coming together, the Panthers knew that they could make some noise if they made the state tournament and confidence that they would cause problems for the other teams even though they were regarded as an underdog.
“We knew that we had the talent and everything that we needed to make it up there and once we got up there and we won that first game we had every intention of playing in the state championship,” senior Shiloh Bailey said.
With both Bailey and Laken McKinney standing at six-foot or taller, teams were focused on stopping them in the paint leaving open room for their perimeter players.
“There’s been times that it seemed like everybody focused on the post but in all reality its never been that way because we knew what our guards could do,” Bailey said.
McKinney was an Class AA all-state first team member while Bailey was an honorable mention. Hope Craft commanded the point with Makenzee Shrewsbury scoring from the perimeter while Olivia Boggess was a lockdown defender every game.
Off the bench sophomore Hannah Perdue gave PikeView a player who could create offense for herself and teammates while Anyah Brown gave teams a different look in the post to complement the two starters.
The five seniors, who all started, have been playing together since the fifth grade and have complete understanding of how each one plays on the court.
“We just developed a chemistry throughout the years that really came together this year,” Shrewsbury said.
Two members of the senior class will be playing basketball in college. McKinney will step onto the court for WVU Tech and Shrewsbury for Concord.
The cancellation of the season was very frustrating for PikeView with it feeling that it could win the tournament but it remained a successful season with numerous big goals achieved.
“Even though we got cut short we made it to states and we won our first game. So you can’t end it any better than that given the situation,” Bailey said.
