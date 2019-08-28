PULASKI, Va. — The Princeton Rays are playing like they want to go out with a bang instead of a whimper.
The P-Rays hammered out 13 hits — including two home runs — in a 13-5 Appalachian League road win over the Pulaski Yankees on Tuesday night.
The exclamation point on the all caps was Diego Infante, who went 2-for-4 with six RBIs on the night for Princeton (33-34), including his ninth inning grand slam that put the game out of Pulaski’s reach for keeps.
Princeton also got a two-run ninth-inning bomb from Yunior Martinez, who went 2-for-4 on the night. Aldenis Sanchez was slugging, going 2-for-4 with a double and a triple, scoring four runs out of the leadoff batting position.
Luis Leon went 2-for-4 with an RBI while Jake Guenther and Angelo Armenta each had a single and an RBI.
Princeton starter Christian Fernandez (2-2) picked up the victory, striking out four and walking one over his five inning shift. Middle reliever Aldor Rodriguez got his second hold of the season, also striking out four and walking one over three innings.
Princeton’s season wraps up tonight at Pulaski. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m.
Burlington 10
Bluefield 4
BLUEFIELD — Two out of three Burlington pitchers threw no-hit ball and the Royals spoiled the Blue Jays’ penultimate home game of the season at Bowen Field.
Bluefield (30-36) scored all four runs against Heribert Garcia (2-1), who came on in the third inning and pitched for five frames.
Davis Schneider led the Jays lineup, going 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI. Leonardo Jimenez went 2-for-3.
Bluefield wraps up its Appalachian League season at home tonight. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m.
Tonight’s game is Fan Appreciation Night at Bowen Field at Peters Park. Admission is $1 per person.
