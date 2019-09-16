MORGANTOWN — It’s only a matter of time before West Virginia’s opponents begin putting up wanted posters in their locker rooms before facing the Mountaineers and their notorious band of outlaws known as “The James Gang.”
This, of course, isn’t the famous James Gang. Not yet, but if what transpired on Mountaineer Field Saturday afternoon against N.C. State in a 44-27 victory is any indication of things to come, then it may acquire the same notoriety in football circles.
The leader isn’t Jesse James and gang isn’t made up of Jesse’s brother Frank, or the Younger brothers -- Cole, Jim ad Robert -- but they are just as dangerous to defensive backs.
Clearly the leader is Sam James, a Georgian with intense speed, soft hands and a burning desire to succeed.
Against the Wolfpack James had what figures to be a breakout game in the freshman’s career, nine catches for 155 yards and a touchdown that required something more than speed or catching ability. He simply willed himself ito the end zone for the game’s first score, setting a tone for the Mountaineers that lasted throughout the day.
It was a coming out game for James, who had been highly touted by coaches and teammate last year as played only our games, catching two passes for two yards; then through the spring as he continually ran past defensive backs, and through the summer and into the season.
It had not, however, translated into a game until this Saturday, catching 11 passes in two games but for just 67 yards.
After his work was done against N.C. State, an intrepid reporter approached and asked him if 57,052 had witnessed the birth of star.
His answer was brief, yet in no way did he attempt to back away from the obvious.
“Yes, sir,” he said.
James, you see, has this modest cockiness about him -- if we can create a phrase, for he doesn’t boast and he doesn’t brag but he will let you know that he’s good and knows it.
“I feel like I stepped up today and showed people what I got and showed my teammates what I could do and made them believe in me,” he said. “First we have to believe in each other. That’s the biggest thing.”
This day was coming and everyone connected with the program knew. James was ticking time bomb, just waiting to be detonated. It’s that way with the great ones. Sometimes it come quickly, sometimes takes a while.
Take a look at how other WVU great receivers caught our attention and when;
— Kevin White burst loose with seven catches for 130 yards and two touchdowns in his first year.
— Tavon Austin’s coming out party was against Maryland in his second year when he caught 7 for 106 yards and two scores.
— Stedman Bailey also waited until his second year before victimizing those same Terps for 8 catches, 113 yards and a touchdown, igniting a string of five consecutive 100-yard receiving games.
— Gary Jennings didn’t break loose until his third year in the opener against Virginia Tech when he caught 13 passes or 189 yards and a touchdown.
— Shawn Foreman and David Saunders both came alive against Rutgers, Foreman with 6 catches for 164 yards and two TDs in his first year and Saunders with 8 for 149 and two scores in his second year.
— Chris Henry also announced his arrival as a big time receiver against Rutgers in his first season with an amaing day of four catches or 176 yards, one of 83 yards, and a touchdown.
— David Sills showed his conversion to wide receiver was a wise one against East Carolina in his second season with eight catches for 130 yards and two scores.
James promises to be in the same class as all those other Mountaineer greats.
“Since I was younger I always wanted to win things,” he explained. “If I didn’t win, I’d be mad and go back, regroup, see what I could do better and win. That just stayed with me growing up playing sports. I always had the edge about winning.”
And so it was that mediocre performances in the first two games this season only made him more hungry.
“Something clicked and I got a lot better,” he said. “Monday, it started happening. We practiced hard. We locked in through all the walk-throughs. I didn’t have no choice but to perform well.”
But here’s the thing. He isn’t alone out there. The Mountaineers are beginning to develop a receiving corps to compliment him.
Florida State transfer George Campbell has come off the bench to catch four balls this season, three of them for touchdowns when he had never scored a collegiate touchdown before.
Sean Ryan, a transfer from Temple, made a trick play which was foiled on which he was supposed to throw the ball into a big play when he cut back across field for 24 yards and added four receptions.
“It swung the momentum in the game,” quarterback Austin Kendall, who made the block that sprung him, said. “You hear the crowd roar. It amped him up. It amped the rest of the offense up. Every play’s not going to be a perfect play, but he made a play.”
Then there’s Ali Jennings, a true freshman, who caught his first three college passes, one for a touchdown, and Winston Wright, another freshman, who had three catches.
Added to that is that everyone is waiting for Bryce Wheaton, a redshirt freshman, to have his breakout game as James did for he flashes similar abilities.
