NEW YORK — Bluefield’s Isaiah Johnson is one of three high school football players from the state of West Virginia on the watch list for the Sports Illustrated All-American team for 2020, SI.com announced on Wednesday.
One thousand players from across the nation have been selected to the watch list. Video highlights, scouting analyses and a list of each player’s college verbal commitment and/or top college contenders can be found on their bio pages, broken down by state, at SIAllAmerican.com.
Johnson, a 6-1, 180-pound rising senior cornerback for the Beavers, holds an offer from West Virginia University and other Power 5 schools, LSU, Tennessee, Georgia, Virginia Tech, Oregon, Oklahoma, U of Miami, Texas, Southern Cal, Florida and others.
The other two West Virginia honorees include Wyatt Milum, a 6-7, 265-pound offensive tackle who plays for Huntington’s Spring Valley and Zeiqui Lawton, a 6-2, 245 defensive end from South Charleston.
Milum is verbally committed to the Mountaineers, while Lawton hold offers from West Virginia and a host of other Power 5 schools.
