PARKERSBURG — Huntington St. Joseph’s 5-foot-7 senior guard Bailee Adkins could have displayed her considerable scoring talent during her senior season.
She sparked the Maxpreps.com nationally-ranked team on a nightly basis with her 10 points, 7.3 assists, four rebounds and 4.3 assists per game — and stellar defense.
Adkins led the Irish to a 22-1 record as well as the top seed of and state championship favorite status in the W.Va. Class A state tournament.
She was voted the captain of the West Virginia Sports Writers Association’s Class A girls basketball All-State first team.
Junior teammate Grace Hutson, 2020 W.Va. Gatorade Player of the Year, benefitted from much of that hard work. The Irish’s first-year player shot her way onto the top team with her 19.5 points per game. She also filled up the stat sheet with her averages of 4.5 rebounds, two assists and 2.8 steals.
Parkersburg Catholic placed two representatives in senior Madeline Huffman and sophomore Leslie Huffman. Each played large roles as the No. 2 Crusaderettes advanced to the state semifinals after a win over Tucker County.
Madeline (14.2 ppg, 6.8 apg, 4.5 spg) possibly capped off her career with a Class A state tournament record 15 assists against the Mountain Lions. Leslie added to her Little Kanawha Conference Player of the Year honors after her 23 points against Tucker County lived up to her 19.6 ppg average.
The final pair of teammates hails from another state tournament qualifier. Junior Gavin Pivont’s (17.6 ppg, 9.5 rpg, 2.6 spg) and junior Taylor Isaac’s (21.5 ppg, 5.1 rpg, 4.2 apg, 5.7 spg) continued growth aided Summers County’s return trip to Charleston as the No. 5 seed.
Joining the three sets are two final players from state tournament qualifiers. Gilmer County guard Trinity Bancroft (16.8 ppg, 4.9 rpg, 2.2 spg) and Wheeling Central’s Kaylee Reinbeau (19.5 ppg, 12, rpg).
Parkersburg Catholic’s Aaliyah Brunny captained the second team. She is joined by Webster County freshman Sydney Baird and Ravenswood junior Annie Hunt. Rounding out the squad are four seniors in Tucker County’s Terra Kuhn, Magnolia’s Kyndra Pilant, Wheeling Central’s Hannah White and Pocahontas County’s Laila Calhoun alongside Tug Valley sophomore Kaylea Baisden.
Huntington St. Joseph’s Hannah Roberts was named captain of the third team, which included Greenbrier West’s Kenley Posten and Greater Beckley Christian’s Grace Mitchell.
Montcalm’s Olivia Alexander was an honorable mention selection, as was Greenbrier West’s Julie Agee and Summers County’s Riley Richmond.
The Class A Girls All-State Basketball Team as selected by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association.
First Team
Bailee Adkins, St. Joseph; Sr. (Captain)
Taylor Issac, Summers County; Jr.
Madeline Huffman, Parkersburg Catholic; Sr.
Grace Hutson, St. Joseph; Jr.
Leslie Huffman, Parkersburg Catholic; Soph.
Kalyee Reinbeau, Wheeling Central; Sr.
Trinity Bancroft, Gilmer County; Soph.
Gavin Pivont, Summers County; Jr.
Second Team
Aaliyah Brunny, Parkersburg Catholic; Jr. (Captain)
Terra Kuhn, Tucker County; Sr.
Kyndra Pilant, Magnolia; Sr.
Sydney Baird, Webster County; Fr.
Kaylea Baisden, Tug Valley; Soph.
Hannah White, Wheeling Central; Sr.
Laila Calhoun, Pocahontas County; Sr.
Annie Hunt, Ravenswood; Jr.
Third Team
Hannah Roberts, St. Joseph; Jr. (Captain)
Kenley Posten, Greenbrier West; Sr.
Josie Montgomery, Calhoun County; Jr.
Rebekah Rupert, Ritchie County; Fr.
Dionna Gray, St. Joseph; Soph.
Grace Mitchell, Greater Beckley Christian; Sr.
Kylie Wright, St. Marys; Jr.
Hannah Rahin, Charleston Catholic; Jr.
Honorable Mention
Julie Agee, Greenbrier West; Olivia Alexander, Montcalm; Trinity Amick, Richwood; Kira Bircher, Pocahontas County; Kadie Colebank, Tucker County; Abby Darnley, Buffalo; Emily Dickerson, Midland Trail; Jonna Ferrell, Doddridge County; Lara Fetty, St. Marys; Emilee Henderson, Notre Dame; Imani Hickman, St. Joseph; Bianca Howell, Doddridge County; Karli LaFauci, Van; Abby Lee, St. Joseph; London Hood, Tucker County; Katie Marcum, Tolsia; Makayla May, Tug Valley; Jazzy Melnyk, Madonna; Taylor McHenry, Gilmer County; Jenna Montgomery, South Harrison; Lilli Neely, Cameron; Caraline Nelson, Sherman; Alyssa Newsome, Tug Valley; Nicole Reynolds, Williamstown; Riley Richmond, Summers County; Lindsey Rinker, Moorefield; Kayli Sauro, Williamstown; Kylie Saltis, South Harrison; Hailea Skeens, Sherman; Jacyln Smith, Trinity; Morgan Turner, Notre Dame; Grace Wellings, Gilmer County; Jayla Wiseman, Williamstown; Emma Wyer, Wirt County; Bailee Yokum, Notre Dame;
