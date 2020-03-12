CHARLESTON — Homestanding Charleston Catholic clamped down hard on Mount View in the first quarter and almost cut the Golden Knights water off completely in the third en route to 50-34 win in the Class A, Region 3 co-championship game on Wednesday night.
Zion Suddeth scored 12 points and pulled down 16 rebounds to pace the Fighting Irish (19-5), who with the win punched their ticket to the next week’s WVSSAC Class A boys state basketball tournament bracket. Charleston Catholic, a one-time state tournament regular, returns to the big show after a four-year absence.
Thomas Blaydes scored 11 point for Charleston Catholic, which led 25-18 at the half but went on to outscore Mount View 18-1 in the third quarter to put the game out of reach for good. The Knights shot 0-for-8 and committed five turnovers during that stretch.
The Irish out-rebounded Mount View 34-29, with Garrett Ware and Marshall Pile rounding up six boards apiece, matching their respective point production.
Brendon Rotenberry scored eight points to lead scoring for the Golden Knights (11-14), which turned the ball over 16 times to Charleston Catholic’s 10 giveaways on the night.
Forward Thomas Bell led PikeView on the boards with six rebounds on the evening.
C-Catholic 50, Mount View 34
Charleston Catholic 50, Mount View 34
MOUNT VIEW (11-14)
Bailey 2-10 2-6 6, McCoy 2-8 0-0 5, Rotenberry 2-4 4-7 8, Justice 1-7 0-0 2, Jackson 0-0 0-0 0, Ju.Haggerty 1-5 0-0 2, Hall 0-1 4-4 4, Vineyard 0-1 0-0 0, Huff 1-1 0-0 3, Long 0-0 0-0 0, Fultineer 0-0 0-0 0, Parsons 0-0 0-0 0, Ja.Haggerty 0-0 0-0 0, Bell 2-3 0-0 4, totals 11-40 10-17 34
CHARLESTON CATHOLIC (19-5)
Blaydes 4-10 0-0 11, Suddeth 5-10 1-4 12, Satterfield 4-12 1-3 10, Pile 3-8 0-0 6, Ware 2-5 2-2 6, Spiegel 1-1 0-0 2, Minardi 0-0 0-0 0, Murad 1-1 0-1 3, McCutcheon 0-0 0-0 0, Casingal 0-0 0-0 0, Dalporto 0-0 0-0 0, McComas 0-0 0-0 0, Strickland 0-0 0-0 0, Mousa 0-0 0-0 0, Kemp 0-0 0-0 0, totals 20-47 4-10 50
Mount View...............9 9 1 15 — 34
Chas. Catholic........17 8 18 7 — 50
3-point goals: MV 2-16 (Bailey 0-2, McCoy 1-5, Justice 0-4, Ju.Haggerty 0-3, Vineyard 0-1, Huff 1-1), CC 6-18 (Blaydes 3-8, Suddeth 1-3, Satterfield 1-5, Pile 0-1, Murad 1-1)
Rebounds CC 34 (Ware 6, Pile 6, Suddeth 6) MV 29 (Bell 6)
Turnovers: CC 10, MV 16
Aiden Satterfield, Zion Suddeth, Thomas Blaydes
Class A Region co-finals
Region 1
Wednesday, March 11
Magnolia 47, Cameron 42
Wheeling Cn Cth 71, St Marys 67.
Region 2
Wednesday, March 11
Pendleton County 45, Trinity 38.
Notre Dame 85, Moorefield 42
Region 3
Wednesday, March 11
Charleston Catb 50, Mount View 34
Greater Beckley 80. Webster County 64
Region 4
Wednesday, March 11
Tug Valley 41, Parkersburg Cath 38
Williamstown 74, Van 50
