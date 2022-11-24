SOUTH BEND — Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman stood in front of the media Monday with an added sense of swagger after his team won its fifth game in a row in dominant fashion over Boston College.
Although the team had been winning, a near-perfect performance in all three areas of the game was escaping Freeman and his team.
That changed in the 44-0 victory on Senior Day over the Eagles.
“It was great to really play a complete game in all three phases,” said Freeman recapping his team’s dominant win over BC. “The offense scored 44 points, the defense gave up zero, and the special teams helped us win the battle of field position on top of the field goals. We did a great job of handling the weather, especially having zero turnovers on offense. That was huge, and now we’ve got a great rivalry against a great football program (in USC) coming up this weekend.”
Since the disappointing loss to Stanford, the Irish have played a different brand of football.
Notre Dame has won four of the last five by double digits, including back-to-back wins over ranked opponents in then-No. 16 Syracuse and then-No. 4 Clemson.
What’s been the secret to this team’s impressive turnaround? A strong belief in Freeman and his message.
“As a leader, you have to continue to try and convince them to have faith,” said Freeman of his team’s five-game winning streak. “We just had to keep telling them to do the things we were asking them to do. If we continued to do the things necessary to have success, the results were going to come. The results have come, but at some point, we’re going to have to have that tough conversation again...”
after a loss. … That’s why continue to try to enhance what we’re doing. We’re always trying to find better ways to prepare.”
Injury Updates
This late in the season, most teams are dealing with a lot of bumps and bruises.
Notre Dame is no exception. However, it appears a majority of Notre Dame’s injured players will be in the lineup Saturday night against USC.
Senior defensive back Cam Hart, senior defensive end Isaiah Foskey and sophomore tight end Mitchell Evans were all banged up in the win over BC.
“Hart will probably be questionable,” Freeman said. “He’s been dealing with a shoulder injury. Foskey is probable, and Mitch Evans I’d say is probable as well with an ankle sprain.”
Additionally, Freeman had some positive news in regards to graduate senior safety Brandon Joseph and graduate senior defensive lineman Jayson Ademilola, while freshman wide receiver Tobias Merriweather’s status for Saturday’s game is still up in the air.
“Brandon Joseph is probable this week,” Freeman said. “Jayson Ademilola is probable and Tobias Merriweather is questionable in recovering from a concussion.”
Quarterback Update
Freshman quarterback Steve Angeli did not make his way into last Saturday’s game during the blowout victory.
Many questioned the reasoning, but Freeman clarified Monday as to why Angeli was held out of garbage time.
“We made a decision a couple of weeks ago, when he played in his second game, we’d try to redshirt him,” said Freeman of Angeli. “The opportunity to not play him last game gives us two opportunities to play him. He can play in the USC game and the bowl game. It was very intentional to not play him (Saturday).”
Freeman also gave a quick update on sophomore quarterback Tyler Buchner, who has been out recovering from shoulder surgery since mid-September.
Buchner’s been making progress, but whether he’ll be healthy enough to play in Notre Dame’s bowl game in over a month is still not guaranteed.
“That’s still to be determined,” said Freeman of Buchner playing in the bowl game. “Right now, our doctors aren’t 100 percent sure. It’ll be based on how he progresses over the next few weeks. He’s practicing more, so we’ll see. If it’s what’s best for him, and he can be full-go, and be healthy and be able to protect himself, then there won’t be any hesitation to give him that opportunity. … For now, all of that is still to be determined though.”
A Football Thanksgiving
With Thanksgiving happening on Thursday, Freeman was asked how he and his team plan to celebrate the holiday.
“Thursday, before we head to California, we’ll have a Thanksgiving meal as a team,” Freeman said. “We’ll have it and then we’ll get on a plane and fly out afterward. … We’re going to celebrate Thanksgiving together as a football program, and we’re looking forward to doing that with both our personal families and our football family.
“We don’t have enough time to go over the things I’m most thankful for, but I love these kids, and I love these players. That’s what makes being a head coach at Notre Dame special. These young people. They are a lot of fun to coach, and they are eager to be led.”
