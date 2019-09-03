PRINCETON — Bluefield and Graham were seemingly at the center of nearly everyone’s attention prior to last week’s 2018 high school football season opener.
The Beavers’ 41-27 win over the G-Men probably hasn’t rendered either team any less interesting. But at least, this week, the focus goes binary.
Class AA Bluefield (1-0) gets the first look at Princeton’s spread offense at Hunnicutt Stadium while the Class AAA Tigers (0-0) inaugurate their own quest for a winning season against their oldest natural gridiron rival.
In Virginia, talent-laden Class 2 Graham (0-1) faces talent-laden Tazewell (1-0) that opened its own season with a 55-14 steamrolling of Virginia High at Fred Selfe Stadium at Emory & Henry College.
We’ll have a lot more to say about these two later this week. In the meantime, there are other looming match-ups that deserve our attention.
After opening week, Richlands head coach Greg Mance remains one game away from his 200th career victory head coach thanks to Gate City’s 34-29 win — the career first under new skipper Jeremy Houseright. This week the Blues face a bit more seniority, facing Travis Turner and Union (1-0) at Bullitt Park in Big Stone Gap, Va. The Bears mauled traditional rival Lee High 41-7 last week.
Narrows (1-0) has its home opener at Harry Ragdsale Field, facing Northwood (0-1) a 30-14 victim of Twin Springs. The Green Wave picked up Northwood on the same day Bland County’s football program officially called off its 2019 season. Last week, Narrows opened with a 14-0 win over Auburn.
Never one to shy from a challenge, Giles (0-1) opened at home with a 24-0 loss to Class 3 Blacksburg and now heads for Class 3 Christiansburg (1-0) looking for the Spartans’ first win of the season. The Blue Demons defeated Giles Three Rivers District mate Floyd County 35-16 last week.
River View (1-1) missed an opportunity to be the only 2-0 team in West Virginia but came up a point shy in a 21-20 loss to Mount View in the battle of the Views. This week the Raiders, which edged the Golden Knights in total offense 197 yards to 173 yards, have another golden opportunity in this week’s state line road trip to Grundy. The Golden Wave (1-0) beat Twin Valley 28-8 last week.
The pilgrims from Pilgrim’s Knob (0-1), meanwhile, will make a pilgrimage to Montcalm (0-1), which has taken an extended bye week after opening with a loss to River View on August 26.
Hurley (1-0) opened with a 22-14 win over Tug Valley and takes aim at Rye Cove (0-0) which had to cancel its regularly scheduled opener with Jenkins, Ky. for the same reason Narrows had to pick up Northwood at the last minute.
Mount View (1-0) hopes to keep a good thing going when it hosts Man (1-0), a 62-8 victor over Logan in Week One.
PikeView new head coach Jason Spears opened his head coaching regime with a 35-12 loss to Summers County at Hinton. This week the Panthers (0-1) host Independence (0-1), which got edged 26-24 to Midland Trail last week.
James Monroe is off this week after opening with a 26-16 loss at Greenbrier East.
The Mavericks aren’t off to such a bad start, in spite of the loss.
Monroe Mohler passed for an impressive 176 yards and rushed for 135 more against the Spartans.
