COAL CITY — It wasn’t exactly a “Win one for the Gipper” speech, but it sure did work.
After his team wasted a 3-2 lead and allowed five runs to score to trail Bluefield 7-3 in the Class AA Region 3 championship, Independence coach Ken Adkins simply told his team, many in tears at what had just transpired in the top of the inning, “We’ve scored this many runs in an inning 18 times this year. We can do it again.”
The 19th time was memorable.
Kassidy Bradbury scored all the way from first on a base hit by freshman Harmony Mills to give the Patriots an improbable and dramatic 8-7 comeback, and a ticket to the state tournament for the third time in four years.
“Holy crap, you know what I mean,” Adkins said after the Patriots picked up the Region 3 trophy. “I kept telling the kids we’ve got to finish them off, the longer they hang around the worse this is going to be for us. And they did, they caught fire there in that seventh inning. I thought man alive, how do you deal with this? Lots of things are going through your mind.”
How to manufacture five runs probably was one of those thoughts. But how?
It started, much like Bluefield’s top of the seventh, slowly. The first two batters of the inning, Avory Varney and Allie Warden, were hit by a pitch.
“That was the key to the game right there, it got us back to the top of the order,” Adkins said, “I said to Billy (Parks, assistant coach) if there is any way we could get to the top that’s only way we’ll have a chance.”
Like the dam burst for the Beavers in the top of the seventh, the floodgates also opened for Independence with one out.
Alli Hypes hit a roller to the shortstop that was slightly mishandled and the throw to second Warden and trickled away, allowing pinch runner Acasia Cook to come all the way around and make it 7-4. In the meantime, Warden went to third and Hypes ended up on second.
Emma Lilly, who hit a two-run bomb in the first inning to give Indy an early lead, then grounded out scoring Warden to make it 7-5.
Hypes was able to score on a sky ball by Kendall Martin that was mishandled in the outfield. That made it 7-6.
Kassidy Bradbury then came to the plate with two outs.
“I was just taking deep breaths, I had to get myself together, I knew I had to put the ball in play and I just had t do it for the team,” Bradbury said.
She did, with one of her two hits, scoring Martin with the game-tying run.
That brought up freshman Harmony Mills, and a freshman would lead them, with a crafty base-running maneuver by Bradbury.
Mills already had two hits in the game.
“I was really nervous going up, I was like ‘Oh my gosh,’” Mills said. “I knew if I wouldn’t have hit it, I would have devastated me. Luckily, I hit it and Kassidy scored. Right when I saw she scored I jumped up, I was so happy.”
Adkins said he decided to roll the dice with Bradbury when the right fielder hesitated on the throw.
“It’s a tie game, and I’ve got nothing to lose,” Adkins said. “She is the best person I have, bar none, at going headfirst and making plays on the bases. I thought to myself when she came around that bag, ‘This is my best chance to win right here.’ and they hesitated and I thought, ‘we can get this.’”
Bradbury sped around third and tried to avoid catcher Grace Richardson at the plate. The ball bounced away momentarily, and Richardson regathered it and dove for the plate as Bradbury was also diving back for the plate.
“I knew the ball was coming and I knew I had to get around the tag, Bradbury said. “I saw the catcher, saw the ball and I tried to get around here. I did make miss the plate and I knew I had to get back to it and I did.”
It as a brutal blow for Bluefield.
“You all know what happened, we hit the first two batters,” coach Barry Reed said. “Then the flyball in centerfield, the shortstop should have had it, the centerfielder should have had it, the second baseman should have had it. And we didn’t catch that. There was a little flub up at third. A ball was dropped there. Just typical mistakes that are going to happen if a team is going t make a comeback.”
It was Bluefield that made the first comeback.
Grace Richardson led off the seventh with a walk, the first walk for Delaney Buckland since the sectional opener six games ago. She stole second and moved to third on a passed ball then scored when Taylor Mabry dropped a bunt with two strikes. That allowed Richardson to score the tying run on the throw to first to get Mabry.
It didn’t stop there. Maddie Lawson doubled to score Abby Richardson with single. Sophie Hall then scored Lawson with a single making it 5-3. And error at third scored a run and a fly ball by Kaylee McKinney on what would have been a remarkable catch had Hypes made it scored another making it 7-3.
“We’re trying to close this thing out and all of a sudden, they start just whacking it (the ball), we’re talking absolute lasers, and hitting the gaps,” Adkins said. “What are you going to do, you have to weather the storm.”
“Honestly I thought we were in really big trouble,” Bradbury said. “But I knew if we worked as a team, we could come through with it.”
“When we were playing in the field and we kept making errors (in the top of the seventh) I had my doubts,” Mills said. “But once we got in the dugout and everyone hyped us up, I knew it was possible. I knew it was possible because we had scored eight runs in a single inning.”
Reed was left wondering about the one that got away, but he does have a young team that took Indy to the brink.
“We started three freshmen and three sophomores tonight,” Reed said. “I’m proud of my girls for putting us in that position. We didn’t think we would be on that position. Once we got there, we didn’t know how to handle it.”
“Crazy,” Adkins said. “I don’t think I’ve been a part of something like that. This whole postseason has been crazy.”
Independence (24-9) will open state tournament play on Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. on Craft Field against five-time defending champion Herbert Hoover. Bluefield finished 25-8.
Independence 8, Bluefield 7
Blfd 010 001 5 — 7 12 1
Indy 201 000 5 — 8 8 2
Pitcher and catcher – Blfd: Izzy Smith and Grace Richardson; Indy: Delaney Buckland and Alexis Meadows. WP – Buckland. LP – Izzy Smith. Hitting – Blfd: Grace Richardson (run), Taylor Mabry (rbi), Abby Richardson 4-4 (run), Maddie Lawson 2-4 (2b, run,. Rbi), Sophie Hall 2-4 (2b, 2 runs, rbi), Izzy Smith 1-4 (2b, 2 runs), Audra Rockness 2-2 (2b, 2 rbi), Kaylee McKinney 1-4 (rbi), Indy: Allie Hypes 1-4 (run, 2 rbi), Emma Lilly 1-4 (hr, run, 3 rbi), Kendall Martin 1-4 (run), Kassidy Bradbury 2-4 (run, rbi), Harmony Mills 3-4 (rbi), Acasia Cook (run), Allie Warden (2 runs), Kam Wooten (run).
