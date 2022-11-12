COAL CITY — Class AA No. 2 Independence withstood a second-half rally by No. 15 Bluefield Friday, advancing to the Class AA quarterfinals for the third consecutive year with a 20-12 win over the Beavers in Coal City.
Trailing 14-0 at the half, Bluefield clawed back in the game with a 30-yard rushing touchdown from Gerrard Wade and a 15-yard touchdown catch by Brayden Fong. The Patriots snuffed out both two-point conversion attempts to retain a 14-12 lead before answering with an 11-play 48-yard touchdown drive to make it a 20-12 game.
Bluefield kept it a one-score contest with a fourth-down stop on its own 10 but a third-and-2 strip sack by Colton Miller with just over two minutes remaining was recovered by Logan Isom, allowing the Patriots to salt the game.
Judah Price led Independence with 42 carries for 191 yards and two touchdowns, adding an interception on defense. Bluefield quarterback Caleb Fuller was 10-of-26 passing for 124 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.
Independence (10-0) will host Fairmont Senior next week. The Polar Bears defeated the Patriots in last year’s finals and ended their season in each of the last two years.
