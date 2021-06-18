COAL CITY — Independence’s Tanner Sipes expected to pitch Thursday in the Patriots Class AA Region 3 championship game against Bluefield.
He did not, however, expect to get the call in the first inning.
But he did and he did and he was just what Independence needed in a wild 14-13 Patriots victory against the Beavers.
The victory sends the Patriots back to the state tournament for the first time since 2014. Independence will face North Marion at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 25.
It was a game that featured a little bit of everything.
Bluefield led 5-0 after one. Independence took a five-run lead going into the seventh inning.
But they needed every run they could muster in what was a four-run bottom of the sixth to hold on, after Bluefield cut the lead to 14-13.
Sipes got the early call when the Beavers greeted starter Clay Basham rudely, Carson Deeb with a two-run double and Kerry Collins a two-run single highlighting the first. In fact, the Beavers first five batters scored and after Gavin Lail walked Independence coach Scott Cuthbert called on Sipes.
Ryker Brown doubled with two outs for the final run of the inning.
After that Sipes buckled down and went five more innings and ran into trouble just once, giving up three in the third.
“I was definitely not expecting go in in the first inning,” Sipes said. “I was expecting maybe the fourth or the fifth. When Clay got in trouble in the first I had to come in and just do what I could to shut them out.”
Sipes gave his team six strong innings, giving up four runs, although only one was earned and struck out five with four walks.
“He was (the start of the game),” Cuthbert said. “If he doesn’t come in and pitch the way he did it might have been looking at a short game the other way. Tanner really worked hard in a really bad situation for a pitcher to come in in a big-time game.”
Meanwhile, Independence was in catch-up mode for most of the night.
One of the big moments in the game was early when Independence answered that five-spot from the Beavers with four of its own to get back in the game.
Atticus Goodson singled, Michael McKinney walked and Basham, beginning what was an atonement on offense, doubled in Goodson. A groundout scored McKinney and Caleb Daniels doubled home Basham and Andrew Lester’s hit plated courtesy runner Cyrus Goodson.
Bluefield used that three-run third to go up 8-4, but Independence was not done playing catchup.
Basham, who was 2 for four and scored five runs, led off the third with a single and scored his second run and Daniels, who reached on an error, also scored on a bases-loaded walk to Elijah Farrington to make it 8-6.
The Patriots finally caught Bluefield in the fourth when Carson Brown walked, Clay Basham singled and Hunter Lester sacrifice scored Brown. Basham alertly moved to third on the scarce and scored on a balk to tie it.
In the fifth McKinney manufactured the go-head run by drawing a walk, stealing second, moving to third on an error and then scoring on a wild pitch.
Independence went up 10-8 on an RBI single by Lester.
It looked like Independence was putting away in the sixth, Basham doubled in a pair and Daniels followed with a two-run double of his own to make it 14-9.
But Bluefield would strike for four and Carson Deeb started it with a two run single. Gavin Lail drove in a run and Filler singled to make it 14-13 and it was there Jimmy Redmond said he should have been more aggressively after he held the tying run, Jacob Lange, courtesy runner for Collins, at third.
“The ball was in short, shallow right,” Redmond said . We needed a couple of runs to go ahead. Hindsight is 20-20, I could have maybe sent (the runner).”
Daniels couldn’t have believed going to the seventh his double would be the game winner.
“In my head I was just thinking I needed to get a base hit so we could get some runs to win this ball game,” Daniels said. “I was just hoping put the ball into play and it was my pitch right on the outside corner.”
Daniels was 2 for 3 with three RBIs in the game. Lester was 2 for 4 with three RBIs and Basham also had three RBIs for the Patriots.
Deeb was 3 for 5 for Bluefield with a double and five RBIs. Collins was 3 for 5 and scored a run and Fuller had two RBI.
There were 10 errors in the game and 19 walks were issued.
Independence 14, Bluefield 13
Bluefield...........503 001 4 — 13 13 5
Independence..402 224 x — 14 10 5
Pitching — I: Clay Basham, Taner Sipes (1) Hunter school craft (7) and Caleb Daniels; B: Kerry Collins, Gavin Lail (4) and Bryson Redmond. WP: Sipes; LP: Lail. Hitting — I:Atticus Goodson 1-4 (2 runs) , Michael McKinney 2-3 (2b, 3 runs, 2 rbi), Carson Brown (run), Clay Basham (2b, 5 runs, 3 rbi), Hunter Schoolcraft 1-3 (rbi), Caleb Daniels 2-3 (2 2b, 3 rbi), Andrew Lester 2-4 3 rbi), Elijah Farrington (run, rbi), Cyrus Goodson (2 runs). B: Brandon Wiley 2-4 3 runs), Bryson Redmond (run), Carson Deeb 3-5 2b 2 runs, 5 rbi0, Hunter Harman 1-3 (2b, 3 runs), Kerry Collins 3-5 (run), Gavin Lail 1-4, Cody Fuller 1-3 (run, 2 rbi), Ryker Brown 2-3 2 runs, RBI.
Indy edges Bluefield 14-13 in Game 3 slugfest
By DAVE MORRISON for the Daily Telegraph
-
-
