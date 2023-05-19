BLUEFIELD — What a difference a day makes.
Independence shook off a Wednesday loss to Bluefield in their best-of-three regional softballtournament, racing past the Beavers 9-1 Thursday at Bluefield High School to even the series at one win apiece.
“I just felt like we would adjust today,” said Patriots coach Ken Adkins. “The kids came out with a great attitude from the get-go.”
“I’m not taking anything away from Bluefield, but we did not play well (Wednesday). That was probably the worst game we played all year — pitching, defense, hitting, we were just not good.”
“I went home and I told my wife, ‘We cannot be that bad, two days in a row.’ and we weren’t.”
“We did a lot better job today. (We) played good defense. We put the ball in play.”
Independence (23-9) played errorless ball and got a fine pitching performance from Delaney Buckland, who did not walk a batter in her seven innings of work.
Bluefield (25-7) went after first pitches often, and poked nine hits, all singles. The Beavers’ only run came from its very first batter, Grace Richardson.
She led off the bottom of the first with an infield hit, got to second on a sacrifice bunt, took third on a wild pitch and scored on another infield shot, by Maddy Lawson.
Bluefield’s go-to pitcher, Izzy Smith, gave up seven hits and seven walks in 5 1/3 innings. Lawson, who relieved her, allowed two hits, two runs and two bases on balls.
Bluefield coach Barry Reed said, “At this stage of the game, if you walk nine people, you’re going to lose, and that’s exactly what happened to us tonight.”
“We watch Major League pitchers every night. Some nights they have it, some nights they don’t. It’s the same with these 16-, 17-year-old kids. … Tonight, she (Smith) didn’t have it. Last night, she did.”
Alli Hypes, a junior, put Independence in the lead for good in the second inning, hitting a three-run double that carried to the center-field wall. Hypes finished 2-for-3 at bat with two walks as well.
Sophomore Kassidy Bradbury drove in the next run with a single in the third inning. The left-handed batter added a two-run hit in the sixth. Classmate Emma Lilly went 3-for-5 at the plate.
Adkins said, “I’m starting freshmen and sophomores. And if you can get them to buy into what you’re saying, and have a lot of confidence, it can go a long way.”
“We didn’t get good swings on pitches (Wednesday),” the coach said. “So, today, we adjusted. … and in tournament play, that’s what you must do.”
“We didn’t chase pitches up out of the zone.”
For Bluefield, Richardson was 3-for-5 at the plate. Taylor Mabry and Audra Rockness collected two hits each.
Adkins said that the Beavers “are pretty disciplined at the plate; they want to put the ball in play.”
After the game, athletic officials from both schools huddled to consider Bluefield’s request that the Friday game be postponed because outfielder Cara Brown will be competing in the state track meet in Charleston today.
The regional softball finale remains scheduled for this evening in Coal City.
Reed said Brown qualified for the state in four events. “She is a great athlete,” the coach said.
Adkins said, “We play well at home. The weather is supposed to be good. So we’ll go through our regular routine tomorrow, as if it’s just another game.”
Bradbury said, “I really think we can do it. It’ll be at our home place. We have a lot of confidence. I really think we can pull through.”
Reed said, “We’re going to regroup, and go up there tomorrow and give it all we’ve got. … Regardless of what happens, we feel pretty good with what we’ve done this year.”
— Contact sports@bdtonline.com
At Bluefield High School
Independence …...…. 031 003 2 — 9 9 0
Bluefield …………….. 100 000 0 — 1 9 3
Delaney Buckland and Alexis Meadows. Izzy Smith, Maddy Lawson (6) and Grace Richardson.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.