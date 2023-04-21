COAL CITY — The Bluefield Beavers baseball team may day again challenge Independence for superiority on a high school baseball diamond.
Thursday was not that day.
The Patriots parlayed eight hits into a 19-5 victory over the visiting Beavers in the second meeting between the two teams this season.
Four Beavers pitchers combined for 17 walks on the day, 10 of which were charged to relief pitcher Malik Robinson, who held the fort for 1-1/3 innings while head coach Jimmy Redmond conserved arms for the Coppinger, which begins tonight.
Not that the Patriots lineup wasn’t suitably impressive. James Williams went 2-for-4 with a double and five RBIs. Clay Basham went 3-for-3 with a triple, three RBIs and two runs scored from the leadoff spot. Caleb Riddle had a solo home run.
Bryson Redmond led the Beavers at bat, going 2-for-3 with an RBI while Caleb Fuller and Davis Rockness each had a double and an RBI.
Bluefield opens Coppinger play tonight in a 7 p.m. nightcap with Marion at Bowen Field.
