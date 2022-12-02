WHEELING — Independence capped off an undefeated season, Judah Price set two Super Six records and the Patriots defeated Herbert Hoover 42-7 to win the Class AA state championship Friday night at Wheeling Island Stadium.
The championship was the first for football in school history and the first for Raleigh County since Woodrow Wilson won the Class AAA title in 1977.
It was also the first for coaching veteran John H. Lilly.
Price scored four touchdowns and finished with a Super Six all-class record 371 yards on 32 carries. One of his touchdowns was on a 94-yard run, breaking the previous record of 88 set by East Bank’s Chris Leffew in 1989.
The Patriots finished the season 13-0 and are 25-1 with a state title and state runner-up finish the last two seasons.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.