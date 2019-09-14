BRADSHAW — The turning point or turning points of a football game can happen at any time.
Sometimes it may be difficult to identify that pivotal moment or moments.
The two turning points in Friday evening’s Independence at River View football meeting came early in the contest and on back-to-back plays, on only the fifth and six snaps of the game.
The visiting Patriots won the opening coin toss and deferred to the second half, allowing the Raiders to receive the opening kick.
Following a 13 yard Austin Proffitt return of the boot, River View moved from its 36 to the Patriot 31 in only four plays, including 15 yard runs by senior Jacob Justice and then fellow senior Kobe Halstead.
On the fifth play of the series, a Raider runner broke loose and appeared destined to score before fumbling the football at the one, before he crossed the goal line. The ball rolled into the end zone for a touchback and turning point one.
Independence took possession at its own 20 and on the first snap, senior quarterback Phillip Spurlock handed off the sophomore Atticus Goodson, who burst through the line before racing 80 yards for the game’s initial points on turning point number two.
That scoring run was a preview of things to come from the 6-0, 195 pound tenth grader. Goodson ran for a pair of touchdowns while rushing 19 times for 239 yards. He also caught two passes for 34 yards and a third TD. Goodson also had another scoring run nullified due to a penalty.
The lanky Goodson also returned a pair of punts for 48 yards and handled the kickoff duties for the now 3-0 Pats.
After the game, Independence head coach John H. Lilly, alluding to those consecutive plays remarked, “That was a 14 point swing (7 potentially the View appeared ready to score and 7 the Patriots scored on Goodson’s 80 yard gallop).”
Speaking of those two plays, second year Raider head coach George Kennedy echoed, “That was big.”
For the remainder of the game, the Pat 15 yard stripe is as close as the Raiders would get to the end zone.
Senior Cody Fleenor tacked on the extra points following the 80 yard scoring run with a conversion rush.
Later in the opening chapter, Goodson capped a 4 play, 42 yard drive when he caught a 32 yard strike from Spurlock for a 14-0 Independence advantage.
Andrew Martin extended the lead to 22-0 at intermission when he completed a 35 yard scoring run in the second following a lost Raider fumble. Spurlock passed to Isaiah Duncan for the conversion.
Goodson closed out the scoring with a 60 yard burst, also off the right side of his line, midway through the fourth for the 28-0 win.
Continued Coach Lilly, “We came in knowing they would play hard and wouldn’t quit. We knew we couldn’t run outside, so we kept it between the tackles.”
Martin added 118 rushing yards to Goodson’s 239, as Independence ended its evening’s work with 406 yards on the ground.
River View ran for 155 yards, with senior Jacob Justice picking up 137 of those on 19 attempts.
The View fumbled twice and lost both of those, on the heels of losing five last week in a two point loss at Grundy.
That inability to hold onto the pigskin has been a thorn in the Raiders’ side all season.
Between some calls that have not gone in the Raiders’ favor, to the fumbles, Coach Kennedy called his team’s resume to date as “being a season of what ifs.”
Independence will entertain Shady Spring Friday evening while the Raiders will host Hurley, VA for Homecoming on Saturday at 6:00 pm.
The shutout of the Raiders was the first such blanking since Mount View held the Raiders scoreless in the 2018 season opener 41-0.
