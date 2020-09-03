The time-honored rites of autumn in Four Seasons Country will begin in Mercer County tomorrow night when the Princeton Tigers face the Bluefield Beavers at Mitchell Stadium to kick off the 2020 West Virginia high school football season.
Elsewhere, the Mount View Golden Knights will travel to face Westside and the PikeView Panthers will hit the road to Independence. The Montcalm Generals will open their season Saturday at noon, playing host to the River View Raiders.
People who’ve been employed in my line of work for as long as I have are acclimated to the yearly cycle of spring, summer, fall and winter sports seasons as if they were an inevitability. This is the time high school football is supposed to happen. One feels it in the bones. But since March of this past spring, nothing has felt quite right. The COVID-19 pandemic has turned the entire sports world upside down, from the national arenas of professional sports to small towns all over America.
The fact that we have high school football games occurring tomorrow night is no longer an entitlement but an extraordinary privilege. Color-coded maps, hand sanitizer, bandanas and cloth masks, social distancing and limited fan participation may feel like impositions, but things can be worse. In neighboring Virginia, there will be no high school games at all this fall. The best-case scenario will have our Virginia programs kicking off some time in late February or early March. Likewise for two of our local college football programs: Concord University and Bluefield College.
In spite of these extraordinary circumstances, we’re pleased to report that Friday’s edition of the Bluefield Daily Telegraph will include a specialty sports publication we have managed to keep going when other newspapers have backed away from such projects. The BDT 2020 Football Fall Blitz is a full-color publication featuring eight area high school football teams, along with three locally popular college programs who are taking to the field this autumn — one of which is kicking off this Saturday in Huntington.
Months from now, it is our ambition to present our BDT 2021 Football Spring Blitz edition dealing with all the Virginia high school programs and local colleges who’ll be engaging in their own unprecedented seasons.
The Bluefield Daily Telegraph Sports Department will be adapting to new ways of delivering our high school coverage product this fall, hopefully in a way that will accommodate the greatest number of local sports readers. We haven’t printed a Saturday edition since this past spring, but we have continued to produce a sports page for our electronic editions. Our Friday night coverage will consist of an E-edition sports section, the completed version of which will be available to Bluefield Daily Telegraph subscribers on Saturday morning. In addition, Sunday’s print edition will include enhanced, feature-based coverage of Friday’s games and the aftermath in addition to our college football coverage. Folks who prefer print to electronic content will still have access to all the good stuff.
The bottom line is that we’re still covering local high school sports and we still have high school sports to cover. We’re expecting our first boys and girls soccer coverage of 2020 to appear in Friday’s print edition, along with more engaging previews of this weekend’s upcoming high school football matchups. In coming editions, we will be bringing readers up to speed on our local high school volleyball, cross-country and golf teams — all of whom are also negotiating unusual circumstances this fall.
We’re hoping that by this time next year, we’ll all be on the same page on both sides of the state line and things are approaching some kind of manageable norm. If not, our local coaches will figure out ways to adapt, our local athletes will figure out ways to compete — and we will figure out ways to cover.
George Thwaites is Sports Editor for the Bluefield Daily Telegraph. Contact him at gthwaites@bdtonline.com
