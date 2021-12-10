Staff photo by Jessica Nuzzo

Graham’s Connor Roberts (56) and Cody Dolin (52) carry the ‘Thin Blue Line’ and American flags as the G-Men run onto the field prior to last week’s VHSL Class 2 state semifinal football game with Appomattox County at Mitchell Stadium, in Bluefield. On Saturday, Graham (13-0) will faces King William (12-1) in the Class 2 state championship game at Salem City Stadium in Salem, Va. Kickoff is at 12 noon.