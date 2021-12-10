BLUEFIELD, Va. — Having just ended the season of Virginia’s prevailing Class 2 football dynasty with a 42-28 victory over Appomattox County in last Saturday’s VHSL state semifinal game at Mitchell Stadium, Graham (13-0) stands on the verge of its fifth state championship — the program’s second under head coach Tony Palmer.
The Raiders had won five of the last six Class 2 state championships. As Palmer has noted, Appomattox is now 1-1 vs. Graham.
“I think we showed some resilience as a team. We fell behind, we fought back, we took the lead, they took it, we took it back. Every time they did something, I think we countered it. Overall it was a good game. They were a good football team and I tip my hat to coach [Doug] Smith and Appomattox,” said Palmer, who led the G-Men to the state title in 2018.
When Graham beat Goochland 31-9 for the 2018 crown, the G-Men basically put that game out of reach with three unanswered touchdowns in the second quarter. There is little to indicate that King William (12-1) — Graham’s opponent in Saturday’s 12 noon title game at Salem City Stadium — will be willing to fall so far behind so soon.
The Cavaliers won their last state title in 2000, defeating Heath Miller-led Honaker 25-20 at Liberty University. More than two decades have elapsed since. They won’t be in any hurry to relinquish the dream. So far, their only loss has been a 13-6 season-opening defeat at the hands of Goochland. As far as blowouts, all 11 of them have been in King William’s favor.
“I think they’re good up front and they have a real good quarterback and a real good running back. I think they have capable receivers on the outside,” said Palmer.
“I expect it to be a hard-fought football game,” he said.
The Cavaliers showed some resilience of their own in lasts week’s 38-29 state semifinal win over Central-Woodstock.
Running out of the Power-I behind an offensive front anchored by 6-foot-6, 347 PJ Holmes and fellow all-regional offensive linemen Chase Rosso and Conner Gulaski, running back Demond Claiborne rushed for 313 yards and four scores. On the defensive side of the football, Claiborne stopped two Central touchdowns and was credited with multiple pass breakups.
The 5-11, 190 Claiborne is being courted by several ACC programs, including Wake Forest. He has rushed for 2,676 yards and 44 touchdowns for the Cavaliers this season.
Quarterback Jayveon Robinson has been doing more than simply handing Claiborne the football this season. He is the Cavs’ second leading rusher, having gained 1,122 yards with 16 touchdown runs.
Robinson has also passed for 1,211 yards and 19 touchdowns. He has hit Claiborne six times for 93 yards and three scores. The balance has gone to receivers like Tre Robinson (his brother), Kavontay Hayes, Ryan Southern and Kaleb Shelton.
Palmer acknowledges that Claiborne is an extraordinary high school running back with great balance, strength, agility and top-end speed. In order to have the offers he’s received, he has to be the real deal, Palmer said. However, he’s not the only reason King William is Graham’s opponent on Saturday.
“I just think they’ve got a good team,” Palmer observed. “I don’t think just one individual can get you to this point in the season. I think there has to be other pieces around for them to be where they are right now. They’re very fast, athletic and big. That’s a good combination for success.”
True enough, the G-Men are about more than one player.
Graham wide receiver and defensive back Xayvion Turner-Bradshaw has repeatedly proven to be a big-play scoring threat on offense, on special teams and on defense. Palmer said they’d need the best he had to give in the post-season and he’s given it. Bradshaw scored on two momentum-changing kickoff returns against Appomattox last week.
However, the collective nature of the the G-Men has remained evident with each rung they’ve climbed. Over the last two games, fresh faces have made big contributions in the heat of the action, attesting to Graham’s depth on both sides of the football.
Future Division I lineman Brody Meadows has been a massive asset up front on both sides of the football. His teammates on both interior units have stepped up their respective games alongside him. Collective lineplay has been a strong suit.
Backup quarterback Brayden Meadows has stepped in to help wrangle the G-Men offense while starter Zack Blevins has had reduced snaps due to a late injury. Both are ready lead the team Saturday.
Ty’Drez Clements has proven his value as Graham’s primary running back. After four playoff games, Clements is basically a year older, game-wise, than his sophomore designation. The same applies to his fellow underclassmen.
The G-Men are all in this thing together.
“We’re happy to be at the point we are today. Hopefully we can finish this thing up and enjoy the rest of the year, “ Palmer said.
“The way we look at it, you have to go 5-0 in the playoffs to win a state championship. We’re 4-0 at this point. So we have one more game. But you can’t look past anyone in the playoffs. They’re tough, man. We’ll have to play our best game,” Palmer said.
