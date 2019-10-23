NARROWS, Va. — The unbeaten Narrows High School football team has marched into regular season territory the program hasn’t been through since the late 1970s.
This week the Green Wave were once again reminded of a third week of post-season play they’ve previously achieved under head coach Kelly Lowe that those gray-bearded predecessors never attained in their day.
Ironically, multiple generations of Green Wave players found it kind of annoying to be reminded of it.
As Narrows (7-0, 2-0 Pioneer District) gears up for Friday’s Pioneer District football game at Craig County (2-5, 0-2), longtime nemesis Galax (6-1) has ascended to the No. 1 spot in this week’s Region 1C rankings with a 22.14 rating.
This provides added incentive for the Green Wave to keep its unbeaten streak going through the regular season. Lowe just doesn’t want it to be a distraction.
Galax was one of the Mountain Empire teams that lost a date when Bland County canceled its season. According to the MED official website, Galax has no replacement for Bland County between this week’s game with Auburn and the final game of the regular season versus Grayson County. Evidently Galax plans to simply collect the forfeit as a win.
Galax has wins over some Class 2 and Class 3 opponents and Class 2 Giles hasn’t proven the bonus points bonanza Narrows might’ve normally expected. If both win out, can the Wave expect to overcome the Tide?
“It’ll be close. I’m not exactly sure. It’s still kind of far out to be checking that stuff,” said Lowe, whose team beat Eastern Montgomery 61-28 last week, the highest-scoring Narrows performance since a 61-6 win over Bland County under Lowe in 2003.
“We had some great performances and ended up having 528 yards rushing, which is a testament to our running backs and our offensive line. Those guys did a good job Friday night. They ran well,” said Lowe.
“We had some breakdowns (defensively) we shouldn’t have, but for the most part the defense we played well. We gave up a touchdown on special teams and gave up a couple touchdowns late. Stuff we have to clean up.”
The tunnel vision Lowe seeks to impart to his players is rooted in his acute awareness of the program’s history. He himself is a Narrows player alumnus who played at quarterback for the Green Wave under his dad. Galax was part of the competitive landscape he grew up in.
Lowe’s father, Don Lowe, last led Narrows to a regional championship when the Green Wave beat Bland County 30-0 for the Region C, Division 1 crown in 1994.
In 1994, the regional title game was played on Game 12 with the state semifinal game played Game 13. Under the current five-game playoff system, the regional championship isn’t determined until Game 13.
During the last two seasons, Kelly Lowe teams challenged for Region 1C championships — both times falling to Galax. Narrows lost 28-27 to the Maroon Tide at Harry Ragsdale Field in 2017. Last year Narrows lost 50-0 on Galax’s luxurious new artificial turf field.
The Green Wave would obviously rather face the Maroon Tide — or any rival claimant for the Region 2C title — at Harry Ragsdale Field. But they’re not going to lose any sleep about it, Lowe said.
“What we do ... we just take each week and try to go 1-0 each week. The playoffs are going to be what they are. If we do all we can to and take care of us and be 1-0 each week, we kind of let the chips fall where they may,” Lowe said.
“Of course we would like to be No. 1. But that’s kind of out of our hands with the points system. We just try to take care of each week. If we do that successfully 10 times, we’ll see what happens with the playoffs.”
Galax has been getting under the skin of Narrows fans for a long time. The two teams have played 81 times since the founding of both high school football programs, tying for sixth with Richlands-Grundy among Four Seasons Country’s longest-running gridiron rivalries.
The last two Narrows teams to run the table in the regular season had difficulties wrapping up regional crowns — as well as issues with the infernal Maroon Tide.
Under Bill Patteson, two hitherto-unbeaten Narrows football teams played for the Class AA, Region IV championships on Week 12. In 1978 the Green Wave lost at Gate City 20-7 and in 1979 lost to Abingdon 21-0 at Ragsdale Field.
Those seasons marked Narrows’ first ever post season appearances since the the Class AA playoff system was established by the VHSL in 1971.
Narrows’ first playoff appearance might’ve occurred in 1977 had not the Green Wave — who beat powerhouse Radford 36-6 in the final game of that regular season — been previously stalemated by Galax in a frustrating 20-20 tie. Back then, there was no overtime and a 7-2-1 record was not enough to make the playoff cut.
Narrows remembered Galax’s spoiler role. After 1977, four consecutive Patteson squads stuck it to Galax in New River District play before the Maroon Tide started to regain some of its competitive footing against the Wave. Like county rival Giles, Galax went on to build a formidable reputation for itself over the decades.
That’s all history. This week is a current event. Lowe wants his kids focused on keeping the Green Machine moving past a Rockets squad whose only wins have been a 30-16 victory at Montcalm and a 2-0 forfeit from Bland County in the season opener.
Lowe expects the Rockets to give Narrows all it’s got to give this Friday night.
“We talk about it with our kids. We want to be in this spot. And when you’re in this spot you’re going to get everybody’s best game. We’ve got to come out and perform each week. We talk about being on top of the mountain. It’s hard to get there and it’s even harder to stay there,” Lowe said.
“Craig County plays extremely hard and it’s at their place. Any time you go on the road, it’s tough playing in a different environment. We’re going to get their best shot and we’ve got to be ready for it and go out and play our game. We just need to be sound defensively and block and tackle,” he said.
