RICHLANDS, Va. — The Richlands football program has a much-celebrated tradition of fielding great kickers and special teams units.
On Friday night, they became the victim of one.
After leading for three quarters, visiting David Crockett scored two touchdowns and hit a field goal to elude Richlands 22-21 at Ernie Hicks Stadium, on Friday night.
Placekicker Chase Schroeck, who hit a 21-yard field goal to give the Pioneers (5-5) the winning margin, initiated scoring for the visitors in the first quarter with a 44-yard field goal.
Dylan Brown answered for the Blue Tornado (2-7) with a 24-yard touchdown run capped by an Isaiah Bandy point-after-touchdown kick.
The Blues upped their lead to 14-3 in the second quarter on Brown's 12-yard touchdown run capped by Bandy's kick.
Shroek initiated second half scoring for Crockett with his 30 yard field goal. Richlands answered with a 3-yard touchdown run by Kaden Dupree, with Bandy's PAT kick putting the Tornado ahead 21-6.
Crockett started seriously climbing out of the crater with its third quarter scoring drive capped by quarterback Jake Fox's 2-yard touchdown sneak. But the 2-point conversion pass attempt failed.
Fox doubled down on the prospect of the Pioneers' comeback, hitting Lemarkus Dunn for a 40-yard touchdown pass, capped by Schroek's PAT kick.
Richlands wraps up its regular season at Virginia High next week.
