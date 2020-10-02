BRADSHAW — It is conventional wisdom that the odds are against you when picking against a well-established high school football streak. River View, for example, hasn’t beaten Wyoming East on Wyoming County soil going on a decade.
“I think the first year the school was open, River View beat Wyoming East at their place. Since then, they’ve never won over there,” said Raiders head coach George Kennedy.
Be that as it may, the smart money may very well be on River View (3-1) when it travels to New Richmond face the Warriors tonight.
For one thing, Wyoming East (0-4) is winless, having lost the momentum of 2019 to a degree not entirely attributable to the collective malaise that hovers over high school football in the time of COVID-19.
For another, River View’s football fortunes have been running against any malaise. The Raiders have been finding games and — save for a 55-8 setback at Independence — winning them.
As pure luck goes, the bread can’t possibly land more butter-side-up than it did with Josh Proffitt’s 87-yard scoring play that resulted in the Raiders’ 8-0 win over McDowell County rival Mount View last week.
Quarterback Mikey Picklesimer’s throw from the Raiders 13 to the triple-covered Proffitt just 10 yards inside of midfield appeared to have been intercepted by the Golden Knights’ Tony Bailey, only to have the football snatched from the surprised defender’s hands by Proffitt, who took it all the way for a touchdown.
That score, which occurred in the waning minutes of the second quarter, ultimately proved adequate to carry the night even without Austin Cooper’s subsequent 2-point conversion toss to Chase Porter.
Kennedy has seen Freak of the Week plays before, but that is the first time it ever worked out in his favor.
“We’ve lost a few like that. That’s the first one we’ve won,” said Kennedy.
In his first year at Bradshaw, the Raiders were leading Man by less than a touchdown in what would have been River View’s first win of that season. Late in the game a Raiders safety swatted an intended TD pass in the end zone. The ball ricocheted off the headgear of the nearby safety and bounced directly into the hands of a Hillbillies receiver.
“They beat us that way. I’ve been on the other end of it. That’s what I told the coach from Mount View,” Kennedy said.
In contrast to the relative dearth of scoring in last week’s nailbiter, the resulting game film has been a wealth of useful information for Kennedy and his staff.
“We watched a lot of film. Defensively we played a good game and defensively we just saw some things that we weren’t necessarily doing wrong, we just needed to tweak it a little bit to make them work more efficiently,” Kennedy said.
Looking at film for this week, the River View head coach was impressed by the size of Wyoming East, and of the talent of two-time all state running back Caleb Bower.
The Raiders don’t have any one star player who seems to attract the kind of attention Bower has. But Kennedy’s playmakers — including the likes of Pickleseimer, Proffitt, Cooper, Porter and Daniel Dobbs — have all contributed to the Raiders’ surge. It’s a team thing.
“We’re pretty happy, buddy. We’re taking it one game at a game,” Kennedy said.
River View’s spot in the WVSSAC Class A rankings has slipped due to late arrivals with fewer games played. It’s the same kind of math that saw unbeaten Narrows seeded below Galax in last year’s VHSL Region 1C playoff bracket. But Kennedy isn’t sweating it.
“It’ll work itself out as long as we keep winning,” Kennedy said.
The Wyoming East game is the first of three games the Raiders will play in an eight-day span. River View will play Van at home on Tuesday and travel to James Monroe next Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.