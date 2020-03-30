MORGANTOWN — When Big 12 Conference Commissioner Bob Bowlsby, announced late Sunday evening an end to all spring sports, the reality of the COVID-19 pandemic suddenly became all too real.
And when West Virginia University followed suit by cancelling its spring football game, it came as a blow to a state that draws much of its oxygen from football season.
The most telling statement to come from Bowlsby:
“We all have to stand back and recognize that we’re managing important games, but they’re just games,” Bowlsby said. “It’s that context that helps me to stay focused.”
In an effort to capture some feel of football for the football community, the Big 12 did relax some of the rules that restricted its coaches in their preparation with their teams.
Previously teams had been allowed virtual contact and individual workouts, but there was to be no technical football talk or training, no playbook or skills analysis. It was more a mental and a health wellness approach than a football approach.
That was changed to allow “film study, technical discussions, tactical sessions and other non-physical activities may take place virtually but are limited to two hours per week in all sports.”
But, in the real world, what really matters is football season and that is what this is all about.
The truth is, men’s basketball pays for itself and the NCAA March Madness tournament generates significant revenue, but football pays all the rest of the bills and accounts for the profit.
And make no mistake that the short term future of football is in doubt, if not in peril.
What if, one has to wonder, the pandemic goes through August? Or what if it stops in May but comes back in the fall?
Bowlsby put that in context recently.
“It’s a whole new ballgame if we find ourselves not playing football,” Bowlsby said.
The university thrives off it, the community thrives off it, the state thrives off its economic impact. Businesses – restaurants, hotels, cable networks, church groups selling parking places, gas stations filling tanks emptied from the drive – rely on that fall revenue.
And with coaches earning from $100,000 to $4 million a year, the state treasuries around the country rely on the tax money that come in from it, to say nothing of the millions made by those players who go on to be successful professionals.
It seemed to benefit all, until now there is a shadow being cast across the landscape.
Bowlsby recently noted that the Big 12 will lose about $15 to $18 million this season, the NCAA’s cancellation of March Madness probably means the Big 12’s share will go from $24 million to $10 million.
Canceling the conference basketball tournament in Kansas City was another $6.6 million hit on the conference.
That is not to say that this will be felt by the Big 12’s member schools this year, for the conference has on hand a cash reserve and that it plans “to make our members whole” on the estimated $40 million each school would have received in a normal season.
But what if this goes into the fall?
“It affects the largest portion of our TV contract. It affects the largest source of campus revenue, which is live gate,” Bowlsby said. “Anything that I say regarding finances has to make the assumption that we’re going to be back to playing football in the fall. If that doesn’t happen, then the underpinning of what we’ve known as normal goes away and we’ll have major changes to make.”
— Follow Bob Hertzel on Twitter @bhertzel
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.