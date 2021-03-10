BLUEFIELD, Va. — Leading up to the start of 2021’s unique spring football season, Graham High School head football coach Tony Palmer seemed to be playing his cards even closer to the vest than usual.
A couple of those cards got plainly laid on the table in Saturday’s game against Lebanon in Mitchell Stadium. For instance, an offense that was 1) efficient and 2) balanced. Other revelations from the defending Southwest District champions can be expected to emerge on a weekly basis.
“We made some strides ... and the guys are starting to catch on to what we’re doing,” said Palmer. “When you try to look at what it should be after two contests, we’re basically completing our second scrimmage, as far as comparing it to a [normal] season. There are days when you’re going to make progress because they’re catching on to what we’re trying to teach them,” he said.
Keeping the players focused on the task at hand remains Palmer’s chief focus as the G-Men prepare for Saturday’s Southwest District game at Marion, on Saturday.
With Graham expecting to lose only four seniors to graduation this spring, in the very least the G-Men is undergoing one of the most thorough spring football practice seasons ever devised. Palmer is always in best-case scenario mode. There is no need to postpone any ambitions until fall of 2021.
“Yeah, this is going to be great practice,” Palmer said with a laugh. “But you don’t usually get a chance to play for a state championship during spring practice.”
Last week against Lebanon, Graham senior running back Justin Fritz posted a career day, rushing for 147 yards and scoring four touchdowns. Fritz’s credentials with the G-Man football team extend all the way back to the 2018 state championship season. But up until last week, his primary athletic fame at Graham was attributable to his epic career as a four-time Class 2 individual state wrestling champion.
Palmer shrugged off any suggestion that Fritz was one of the lights he’d been hiding under the pre-season bushel.
“I don’t know if I’ve got a secret weapon or not, but he’s a football player and he’s done what we’ve asked him to. Our line has done extremely well and it’s been a total team effort. But yes, Fritz has run the ball pretty well for us so far,” said Palmer, who doesn’t think football following wrestling this year has made a significant difference in his performance so far.
“He’s just gifted athletically. He’s very strong. He’s got good balance. He’s a great wrestler, but he’s athletic enough to make that transition and be a good football player as well. He’s what we though we could be ... he probably exceeds what we thought he could be,” he said.
Last week’s game marked a second consecutive yeoman-like outing for quarterback Jamir Blevins. While not as flashy a signal caller as either of his two Graham predecessors, Blevins — whose high school varsity playing career originated in Tazewell — did a solid job keeping the show on the road, passing for 147 yards and contributing a rushing touchdown.
“Jamir has done really well. He’s being a good quarterback for us,” Palmer said. “He has a good understanding of what we want him to do when it comes to distributing the football, hitting people in the right spot ... things like that.”
Blevins’ longest throw of the day was a 40-yard completion to Zach Dales in heavy traffic. Xayvion Turner-Bradshaw led all Graham receivers with six catches for 82. The wildly athletic junior receiver and defensive back gave the home fans a showstopper with an impressive one-handed catch. His list of NCAA Division I offers has expanded to 10, with Notre Dame and Appalachian State having made offers early this month.
One thing that has given the G-Men offense a measure of comfort while it develops has been the performance of its offensive line, anchored by Division I prospect Brodie Meadows. His singular size and ability is translating into leadership.
“We’ve got some other good football players up front, too. But Brodie has definitely been the leader of that offensive front. When they’re competing against him every day, it’s going to up their play. They’re going to feed off of what he does. And when they compete against him in practice, they aren’t going to face anyone like him when it comes game time, Palmer said.
Defensively, the G-Men are proving themselves to be an aggressive aggregate of talent, as has been typical of contemporary Graham football teams. Palmer has little doubt who provides the glue that holds the defensive unit together.
“Zach Blevins is definitely the leader of our defense. He’s the most experienced defender that we have,” Palmer said said of his outside linebackerr.
“To be honest with you, I felt like he was one of the top players on our defense last year — and he was a sophomore. He’s got a motor. He plays smart football. He’s a stud.”
As far as being representatives of the resurgent Graham football tradition, Palmer is pleased with the way his young team is stepping up to meet the expectations that come with the job. But he believes this team is still working toward defining it’s own unique identity within that tradition.
“We’re still in the learning phase. I feel like we need to play with more urgency. At times, we look like we’ve gotten to a point where we feel comfortable. We can never be comfortable. We’re a young team and we’ve got to play like every play is the most important play of the game. To be who we want to be, that’s what we’ve got to do,” said Palmer.
“We felt like we were going to have a good opportunity to play and when we did — we were prepared,” he explained. “This has been a good opportunity for us ... for some of our younger kids not to feel young any more.”
