EAST RIVER — Addison Hurst collected 15 saves Tuesday to lead the Richlands Lady Blues to a 4-1 victory over Graham’s G-Girls at East River Soccer Complex.
“I did expect to see a lot of shots,” said Hurst, a senior co-captain for Richlands (2-2). She’d watched tape of the Graham offense, getting advice from assistant coach Mike Bandy, but still admitted to some pregame nervousness.
“Once the first shot hit, it just washed the nerves away,” Hurst said. “They were all gone.”
In the first half, Graham had an 8-2 advantage in shots on goal, but Richlands had a 1-0 lead courtesy of a direct kick by Addy Lane Queen. The sophomore, in her first varsity season of soccer, didn’t let the pressure affect her.
“It was just another kick,” she said, adding that her attitude after the ball sailed over the goalkeeper’s fingers was, “It’s still zero-zero.”
The Lady Blues took a 3-0 lead on near-duplicate scoring plays less than five minutes apart. Queen, utterly tenacious on offense all evening, punched a couple of seeing-eye assists to Jillian Shreve for short-range blasts into the net.
“We were not going to the ball in the first half,” said Richlands head coach Misty Bandy.
“We turned the tides (because) we wanted the ball. We wanted to be in control of the game,” she said.
“We come to play our game (in every match),” Misty Bandy said. “Attack everything, work together on offense and defense.”
G-Girls head coach Brittany Gaines said, “I think the girls were excited to come out and capitalize. We didn’t really capitalize, honestly, at the beginning on a lot of shots and a lot of opportunities … and I think that ended up hurting us at the end.”
Graham (2-2) got on the board after Mallory Brown booted a loose ball across the goal line with about 25 minutes left.
The final goal came from Richlands senior Jenna Plumley, off Queen’s third assist of the day.
Graham had seven corner kicks to one for Richlands. Peyton Terry had two saves for the G-Girls.
Both teams have home games on Thursday. Richlands hosts Virginia High, and Graham takes on Lebanon at 5 p.m.
