HONAKER, Va. — Hurley goes in search of its first Black Diamond District in three years as it ventures into Honaker, which goes after its first BDD crown in four years as the Tigers host the Rebels tonight at 7:30 p.m.
The other two BDD squads host non-district opponents tonight. Grundy (4-2, 1-2) takes on Region 1D power J.I. Burton (4-2), while Twin Valley (2-4, 0-2) entertains Thomas Walker (5-1).
Honaker (3-3, 2-0) would complete a sweep in BDD play with a win, while Hurley (4-2, 1-0) would still have to get by Twin Valley in November.
The Rebels and Tigers both rely on strong running games on offense, while they have physical defenses with varying degrees of success.
Hurley comes in off two straight wins, while Honaker has lost two in a row, including a 54-7 setback last week at Burton.
Despite the lopsided score, first-year Hurley coach Austin Cooper knows what the Tigers are capable of doing.
“Honaker is an extremely good football team,” he said. “A district title is at stake, so the intensity is going to be high. They have some huge linemen and two of the better backs we’ve seen all year.
“We have to be physical on defense and control the game the way we like to on offense.”
The Rebels have at least five or six capable runners and a dual threat at quarterback in Chad Justice
Fullback Matt Blankenship (670 yards, six touchdowns), Jonathan Hurley, John Matt Justus and Dustin Stinson lead the way behind an all-senior offensive line. Hurley averages over 300 yards rushing per game.
“Hurley has a really good running game, solid,” said veteran Honaker coach Doug Hubbard. “Austin’s done a really good job and his whole coaching staff has done a really good job with them.
“I think they’re very good offensively. The offensive line comes off the ball well, their backs are quick and run hard. Their defense tackles well. It’s probably one of the better teams they’ve had in a while.”
Senior Trevor Dye is headed for his third straight year with 1,000-plus rushing yards. Dylan and Blake Casey compliment him well with their speed.
All-state athlete Chandler Hubbard was forced away from his wide out post to quarterback duty when Levi Miller went down with a knee injury. One thing neither team can afford is turnovers, like the Tigers had last week at J.I. Burton.
“We had a couple turnovers last week and we’ve got to be more consistent on offense and defensively, we weren’t flying to the ball last week and that hurt us,” Hubbard explained. “The defense played extremely well against Grundy and the last two weeks we’ve struggled a little bit. I think we’ve got to cut down on some mistakes we’re making on offense.
“We had some mistakes that we made on the offensive line that hurt us and we’ve had some injuries. Hopefully, we’re gonna play better defensively, heal some injuries and we’ll play much better.”
Cooper just wants his club to maintain the focus it had in 47-0 and 38-6 wins the last two weeks.
“Coach Hubbard is one of the best to do it around here and I know he’ll have his guys ready and in the right positions to make plays,” Cooper said. “It should be a great high school football game and atmosphere. Our guys have to be 110 percent focused this week to prepare for the biggest game of the year up to this point.”
