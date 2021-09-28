HURLEY, Va. — Payton Hurley rushed for 101 yards and two touchdowns and the Hurley High School football team rolled to a 34-16 win over visiting Rye Cove at The Cliff on Tuesday night.
Hurley scored on a 45 yard touchdown run in the second quarter and added a 63-yard touchdown run in the fourth period.
Caden Mullins scored on touchdown runs of 1 and 2 yards in the first and fourth quarters, respectively. Alex Duty added a 4-yard touchdown run in the second quarter.
The Rebels (1-2) also recorded a safety in the first quarter.
Hurley is attempting to line up an opponent for Friday night and have been negotiating with Van and Jenkins, Ky., team officials said.
At The Cliff, Hurley, Va.
Hurley 34, Rye Cove 14
Rye Cove.........6 0 0 10 — 16
Hurley.............8 6 8 12 — 34
First Quarter
RC — No. 3 1 run (extra point failed)
Hur— Safety
Hur — Caden Mullins 1 (extra point failed)
Second Quarter
Hur— Alex Duty 4 run (extra point failed)
Third Quarter
Hur — Payton Hurley 45 (Duty run)
Fourth Quarter
Hur — Hurley 63 run (kick failed)
Hur— Mullins 2 run (run failed)
RC — No 4 32 run (conversion pass)
