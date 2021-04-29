BLUEFIELD — On March 13, 2020, the Bluefield High School boys basketball team was 21-3 overall and riding a 14-game winning streak into a Class AA, Region 3 co-regional championship game with Independence at the Brushfork Amory. The talent-laden Beavers were one win away from qualifying for the Class AA state tournament field — and were one of the teams most-favored to win it.
Thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, that game never happened.
Tonight, Bluefield (8-3) boys basketball team is once again a single victory away from qualifying for the Class AA bracket of the state tournament, facing Liberty-Raleigh (5-3) in a 7 p.m. co-regional showdown at Brushfork Armory. This time, it appears the game will actually be played as expected —knock wood.
After losing 12 senior veterans from last year’s squad to graduation, few people would have placed that bet under the best of circumstances — much less during this year’s crazy, delayed and COVID cancellation-checkered season. Who’d have even thought they’d still be playing at this point?
Yet here they are. Because Beavers boys basketball is obviously more than a given basketball team from one year to the next. This is a basketball program.
“We are not [in the state tournament] yet. That’s the most important thing. The kids have got to realize they’ve got to win [the co-regional],” cautioned Bluefield head coach Buster Large, who attributes the Beavers’ competitive continuity to the loyal and talented staffers who work with him year after year.
“I give a tremendous amount of credit to Tony Webster, Jody Fuller, Doug Miller and Jimmy Fly Simons ... we have worked unbelievable hours of practice developing his kids. They’re awfully young. We had to to work to develop skills that we lost out in the summer [due to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions]. Our staff has done just an unbelievable coaching job and they deserve a pat on the back. And not only them ... the administration at Bluefield High School. We’re very lucky and very blessed to have the opportunity to get back to Charleston,” Large said.
It would appear in hindsight that the 2021 Beavers were already diamonds in the rough. With no preconceived hierarchy of what anyone’s role in the system might be, what they could or couldn’t do, the youngsters have worked hard from the beginning to carve out their spaces on the roster.
In a lot of ways, these kids are arriving a little bit ahead of schedule. That should take a little bit of the pressure off of them at this point in the campaign.
“We’ve had a lot of kids stepping up. Ja’eon Flack has really stepped up. So has Logan Hyder, Caleb Fuller, Tre Walker and RJ Hairston,” said Large, who envisions a lot of great basketball ahead for this group of players.
“We have no single outstanding player as far as a leading scorer and rebounder. But RJ is really going to be something down the road. He’s only a ninth grader ... 15 years old. He’s going to be a very, very good basketball player. Caleb Fuller is getting better every game and we’re getting a lot of development out of Will Looney. He’s a 6-foot-4 sophomore who’s going to really be something down the road.
“I’m real excited about this bunch. We’ll have nine of 12 kids coming back,” Large said.
Large noted that Liberty-Raleigh in significant ways resembles Bluefield. They’re very talented and young with a strong inside player and a “very nice point guard.”
Tonight’s game may also be the largest home crowd the Beavers have gotten to play for since the season started.
“We’ve had bigger and bigger crowds every week. The kids are excited, I’m excited and the coaches are excited. Our main deal is that we want to get back to Charleston, which will give our kids an unbelievable amount of exposure playing up there in that Civic Center,” Large said.
“You know, we didn’t pick up a basketball from that first week in March until the second week of January. We had to follow the Governor’s guidelines and he made the right decisions. I thought he did a tremendous job handling this situation. Most importantly, we were very concerned about the health of our players and the health of our coaches ... just everybody involved. A lot of people should be commended for how they handled that,” Large said.
