WELCH — Two weeks ago, the Mount View High School football team was looking forward to a rematch with McDowell County rival River View that was supposed to occur at new Vic Nystrom Stadium this Friday.
Instead, the Golden Knights will be battling an entirely different “View” on an entirely different day.
Class AA Pike View (1-4) travels to Welch tonight to take on Class A Mount View (1-4) in Welch tonight in the first meeting between the two teams during this crazy, mixed-up 2020 season.
“I’m sure they will give us a run for our money. They’re coming to our house ... and they’re as hungry as we are. We’ve just got to do what we set out to do,” said Mount View head coach Maurice Gravely, who is looking to put the Golden Knights back on the winning track after a disappointing 27-0 loss to Buffalo last week.
“It’s a short week for us because we’re playing on Thursday ... but we’ve been working hard on doing more of the things we can do well,” he said.
PikeView lost 32-8 to the currently quarantine-idled Raiders, who edged Mount View 8-0 in a wild game at Bradshaw in the first of what was supposed to be two ‘Battles of the Views’ this season. That would make the Knights the apparent favorite in tonight’s meeting — if the team that beat Sherman 55-28 shows up instead of the one that got blanked by the Bison.
“We made so many mistakes. It was like we weren’t the duplicate team of the one that played against a pretty good Sherman team. It’s like we went blank ... we didn’t execute and we made too many mistakes,” Gravely said.
The Panthers clearly have a few things going for themselves headed into tonight’s game.
When last week’s scheduled game with Bluefield was called off at the last minute, PikeView’s embattled roster gained a welcome week’s worth of recovery time. The team’s two preceding games, meanwhile, reflected a measurable trend of progress — particularly on the offensive end.
The Panthers got in touch with their competitive spirit in a 13-12 tooth-and-nail loss at Shady Spring on Sept. 25. The week before last, PikeView established a convincing opening scoring drive against Class AAA Princeton before succumbing to the Tigers’ overwhelming talent and logistical advantages, 58-14.
The ball-control virtues of the Panthers’ new split-back veer offense — which has been led by quarterback Tyler Meadows and versatile running back Dylan Blake along with fellow ball-carriers Brent Meadows and Austin Shrewsbury — is a common thread running through both of those positives. Clearly, they’ve been getting some blocking up front.
“We like to control the game and control the tempo of the game. If we let the other team control it, that’s when we kind of lose ourselves. If we execute, we can be successful. We can’t afford to make piddly mistakes and hurt ourselves,” said PikeView head coach Jason Spears, whose vision for the Gardner football program appears to have been vindicated somewhat, in spite of the surreal circumstances of the 2020 season.
“As soon as we figured out that we were able to play Thursday, we exchanged films. What [Mount View has] is a lot of speed and a lot of talent. I think it’s going to be a good game,” Spears said.
When playing at its best, Mount View’s offense has been quite wide-open and explosive. The Golden Knights racked up 539 yards total offense on Sherman. Quarterback Jesse Rose passed for 236 yards with scoring strikes to Justin Haggerty, Jaylen Hall and Tony Bailey.
Bailey led all MV rushers with 107 yards and a score that game, also collecting 75 receiving yards. Haggerty led all MV receivers with 110 receiving yards and also had two rushing TDs.
Conventional wisdom augurs that the Panthers will be looking to control time of possession offensively to limit the Knights’ scoring opportunities. It’s worth noting that PikeView’s opening drive versus Princeton succeeded in wearing six minutes off the first quarter clock.
However, Gravely has observed that while PikeView favors the run, it can also pass the football effectively and economically. The Panthers’ initial score versus Shady Spring, for instance, was a 38-yard Meadows scoring strike to Blake — a tall, strong athlete who poses some matchup concerns for the Knights. Simply loading the box won’t do.
“[Blake is] a big, good-sized kid and he’s helping to turn things around for them, said Gravely.
“Our pass defense has to really make it happen and make plays. Their bread and butter may be to grind it out on us and try to wear us down. But I do expect to see them throw the ball some — particularly if its a pretty nice night,” Gravely said.
